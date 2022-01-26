Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Incredible all year’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as player shines during victory over AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town made important steps back towards the play-off positions last night, with the Tractor Boys running out as 2-0 winners at AFC Wimbledon. 

Wes Burns opened the scoring in the 61st minute, finishing off a well-worked passing move, resulting in James Norwood sliding the 27-year-old through. 

Burns doubled his tally, and Ipswich’s lead, four minutes from time, with the right-sided player running at the Wimbledon defence before firing an effort low and hard past Nik Tzanev in the Wimbledon goal. 

Burns has been a consistent source of positivity in an inconsistent season for the Tractor Boys, with the summer signing swiftly emerging as a fans’ favourite at Portman Road and could play a massive part as Ipswich chase down promotion back to the Championship. 

Burns’ goals mean that Ipswich are just five points off, and two places shy of the play-off positions. 

The attacker, who is also just as competent in operating as a full-back now has eight goals and four assists in all competitions this season, proving to be an integral player in Kieran McKenna’s side. 

Here, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans have reacted on Twitter to Burns’ excellent display against the Dons last night… 


