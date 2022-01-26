‘Incredible all year’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as player shines during victory over AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town made important steps back towards the play-off positions last night, with the Tractor Boys running out as 2-0 winners at AFC Wimbledon.

Wes Burns opened the scoring in the 61st minute, finishing off a well-worked passing move, resulting in James Norwood sliding the 27-year-old through.

Burns doubled his tally, and Ipswich’s lead, four minutes from time, with the right-sided player running at the Wimbledon defence before firing an effort low and hard past Nik Tzanev in the Wimbledon goal.

Burns has been a consistent source of positivity in an inconsistent season for the Tractor Boys, with the summer signing swiftly emerging as a fans’ favourite at Portman Road and could play a massive part as Ipswich chase down promotion back to the Championship.

Burns’ goals mean that Ipswich are just five points off, and two places shy of the play-off positions.

The attacker, who is also just as competent in operating as a full-back now has eight goals and four assists in all competitions this season, proving to be an integral player in Kieran McKenna’s side.

Here, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans have reacted on Twitter to Burns’ excellent display against the Dons last night…

You're a star mate, love having you at Town — Daniel Siggers (@Siggers16) January 26, 2022

Well played Wes, great finishing. 3 much needed points. — graham burgess (@grahamtburgess) January 26, 2022

You’re simply the best!💙💙💙 — Lindsay Callis (@ljcallis) January 26, 2022

Best Wes to ever play in East Anglia 😍🐐 https://t.co/08BZDCL6D6 — Mark Stinton (@MarkStinton) January 25, 2022

Signing of the season. Done. Quality! Good win, Mckenna's at the wheel, and we are looking good. A night where we rest players and 1 or 2 are off it and we find ways to win. McKenna ball will do for me! #ITFC #5PointsOff https://t.co/mS3Lnu9ZHV — Ben Notley (@BenNotley) January 25, 2022

It's amazing how one player can make the side so much better. Similar to the seasons with Tom Lawrence and Daryl Murphy. This guy has been incredible all year. #itfc https://t.co/47sYnY40Tp — Kierran Haynes (@KierranHaynes14) January 26, 2022

Good good player — !-! (@harvey_e33) January 25, 2022

Every right to feel proud of Wes. He has embraced being at a big club and enjoying it 💙 — Mark Johnson. (@MarkBJohnson33) January 25, 2022