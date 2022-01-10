‘Incredible’, ‘Absolutely brilliant’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent events

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup yesterday afternoon.

The Addicks put in a performance to be proud of against their Premier League opponents and certainly had chances to cause a potential upset at the Valley.

Sadly a solitary goal from Norwich’s Milot Rashica earnt the visitors the victory, with Charlton now being set to turn their attentions back to their Sky Bet League One campaign.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to react to what they had seen from their side over the course of the 90 minutes, with many taking to social medias to air their views on the all round performance.

Here, we take you through some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as the Addicks bowed out of the competition at the third round stage.

Good effort by the lads, deserved more out of that… We need to sign a striker ASAP as we don't look like scoring when Washington or Stockley aren't playing. #CAFC — Proper Charlton (@ProperCharlton) January 9, 2022

Didn't deserve to lose that unlucky lads. A striker is needed ASAP #cafc — Mark Windham (@MarkCAFCSE7) January 9, 2022

We accept the loss. Now win the rest of L1 matches and we are all good 😀 — Per Olafur Þórarinsson (@POlafur) January 9, 2022

didn’t deserve to lose, incredible performance ❤️ — julia x (@afcjulia) January 9, 2022

I thought we were absolutely brilliant today. Proud of our team. — nib (@nib29134564) January 9, 2022

Played well but don’t have enough players who can score — John Heuerman (@tennisacad) January 9, 2022

Please get some business done early. The team gave it their all today but our end product once again the problem. This team needs help with signings or else we’re going nowhere. — Lewis Stubbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LewisStubbs1302) January 9, 2022

Well played lads, now let’s concentrate on the play offs come on you reds. We don’t need extra games — John (@John67674734) January 9, 2022

So much to be proud of what a game ! great johnnie and guys — Gabrielle Patrice Bicknell (@Gabrielle2030) January 9, 2022

proud of that, didn’t deserve to lose. just didn’t have the quality in the end to put it to bed, big reinforcements needed this window, and now, not on the 31st — Jack (@cafcjackk) January 9, 2022

Buy someone NOW — maxwyatt08 (@Wyatt15Max) January 9, 2022