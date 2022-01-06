Increased bid made for Brentford and Leeds target that Nottingham Forest value at £15m

Nottingham Forest have reportedly rejected a £12 million bid from Brentford for in-demand attacker Brennan Johnson.

In December, The Telegraph’s John Percy reported that the Bees had seen a bid in the region of £10 million rejected for the 20-year-old but it seems they’ve returned with an increased offer.

As per Football Insider, Brentford are keen to land Johnson in the January window but Forest have rebuffed their latest offer of £12 million.

It is understood that the Championship club value the player, who has also caught the attention of Leeds United, in the region of £15 million.

However, Percy indicated in December that Johnson was not for sale in the winter window and was keen to continue player under Steve Cooper.

The Forest academy product’s current contract at the City Ground is set to run until June 2023.

After turning heads with his performances out on loan with Lincoln City last season, the 20-year-old has become a key player for the Reds this term.

The Wales international has scored five times and added four assists, helping Steve Cooper’s side to rise up from the relegation zone to ninth in the Championship table.

The Verdict

It seems Brentford remain keen to land the Forest attacker despite seeing their bid rejected ahead of the January window.

With play-offs and perhaps even promotion now a realistic target for the Reds, you feel it’s going to take a significant offer to convince them to sell Johnson given he is not just a bright prospect but a key player right now.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether the Bees return with another increased bid but you feel it would make sense for them to do so because competition for his signature is likely to hot up in the summer.

We already know that Leeds are keen and if he continues on his current upward trajectory, you’d imagine there will be plenty of other Premier League clubs interested as well.

Forest have made some smart signings in the first week of January but their stance concerning Johnson could dictate how supporters judge this window.