Incomings, Apter, Lyons: The main Blackpool FC transfer talking points as January looms

Blackpool looked fairly unconvincing, as far as their battle against relegation in the Championship is concerned, in a goalless draw at home to Birmingham City at the weekend.

Michael Appleton’s popularity has been fairly brittle since his arrival in the dugout, not helped by how well liked Neil Critchley was at the helm last season and having previously managed the club in the Oyston era, and that will continue to be the case unless they can haul themselves out of the bottom three ahead of the January transfer window.

The Tangerines have been very shrewd in their recruitment in recent seasons, resulting in promotion from League One, but may need to invest more than they typically would in a January window to give themselves the best chance of maintaining their second tier status.

Here, we have taken a look at the main transfer talking points at the club as January looms…

Incomings

In speaking to BlackpoolGazette.co.uk, Appleton was tight-lipped on what positions he wants to address in the window, but that there will be quite a lot of business conducted, with regards to incomings and also outgoings.

The former Oxford United manager also confirmed that he intends for the Seasiders to get going early on in the window rather than leaving things to the last minute, and that the necessary preparations for that to be the case were underway.

That said, some other Championship rivals will be better prepared than ever for the January window due to the time afforded to them during the World Cup break.

Andy Lyons

Blackpool have signed right back Andy Lyons from Shamrock Rovers, but the 22-year-old cannot play for the club until the January transfer window has opened.

Appleton has been happy with what he has seen from Lyons in training and seemed excited to integrate him into Championship action when he spoke to BlackpoolGazette.co.uk.

He said: “He’s done great.

“We’ve only had a couple of in-house games so it’s difficult to understand and see where he’s at, but he’s been good in training.

“Over the last week or so we’ve certainly seen more of what we would want and expect from him.”

Rob Apter Attack-minded midfielder Rob Apter will return to Bloomfield Road from a loan spell in the National League with Scunthorpe United in January. The 19-year-old has been a key figure for the Iron and reiterated his desire to break into the first team picture at Blackpool when he spoke to the club’s website. It will be interesting to see if Apter can force his way into Appleton’s first team plans or whether he is set to be re-deployed out on loan, potentially making the step up to EFL level.