‘Incoming point deduction’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to 29-y/o’s bold claim after Fulham defeat

Leeds were left frustrated as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage over the weekend, which saw them drop vital points in the race to win promotion. 

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now eight points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table and will be keen to get back to winning ways when they’re next in action against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

They have every right to feel hard done by after the defeat to Fulham though, with Scott Parker’s men being awarded a controversial penalty to open the scoring, which Alexandar Mitrovic did after just seven minutes.

But contact between both Ben White and Bobby Reid seemed to be minimal, which has seemingly left a bitter taste in some of the Leeds squad’s mouth.

Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich took to Instagram to make a bold claim on the officials on the day, as he posted a photo of Stevie Wonder, which seemingly likened him to the officials, as the singer is blind.

Plenty of Leeds supporters took to Twitter to react to Klich’s bold social media post.

See the best of the reaction below….


