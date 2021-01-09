Derby County
‘Incoming Duncan masterclass’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to team announcement v Chorley
Derby County will be looking to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, when they take on non-league side Chorley.
But the Rams’ preparations have been hampered in the build-up to this game, with the first-team squad not being present for the match due to the off-the-field crisis at this moment in time.
That means that Derby will line up with their Under-23s squad for the match against Chorley in the early kick-off at 12:15.
It’ll be a tough test for the young Rams side, with Chorley performing well in previous rounds of the FA Cup, having beaten promotion-chasing League One side Peterborough United in the last round.
The Derby County line-up has been released ahead of the game, with Pat Lyons taking charge of the side for this one.
🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵
Here's Derby County's line-up to face @chorleyfc this afternoon.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/qNcFefG8aI
— Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 9, 2021
Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the line-up, with the majority wishing the young squad well ahead of the match.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
Go on lads pic.twitter.com/fBtPtOYjtC
— Jim Morris 🇬🇧 🏴 ⚽ C.O.Y.RAMS (@jimmorr19328477) January 9, 2021
Come on you Rams. Proud of you no matter what. #dcfc
— Dan (@Dan_Walls_) January 9, 2021
BOBBYYYY 😍
— RamsMan (@RamsMan5) January 9, 2021
No matter the result proud of the team no matter what ⚽
— Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) January 9, 2021
duncan masterclass🔜
— will (@willdcfc) January 9, 2021
Go well boys..take your chance and be proud 🐏🐏 #dcfc #dcfcfans
— Ross O'Byrne (@noles1982) January 9, 2021
The Streets aren't ready for Bobby Duncan
— Rey Khan (@ReyKhan_) January 9, 2021
Good luck lads. Win or lose. Enjoy it. 🐏
— Richard King (@Raking5) January 9, 2021
Bobby Duncan, let's see what you got. 🐏🐏
— Shaun H (@crimson_crowbar) January 9, 2021
What a team 😍😍
— Lewis (@dcfclewisss) January 9, 2021
Bobby “Scores goals” Duncan😍
— Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) January 9, 2021
Incoming Duncan masterclass
— Jack (@_Jack_27_) January 9, 2021
Love the lineup, no pressure for the lads
— Billy Massey (@billymasseydcfc) January 9, 2021