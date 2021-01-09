‘Incoming Duncan masterclass’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to team announcement v Chorley

Derby County will be looking to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday, when they take on non-league side Chorley.

But the Rams’ preparations have been hampered in the build-up to this game, with the first-team squad not being present for the match due to the off-the-field crisis at this moment in time.

That means that Derby will line up with their Under-23s squad for the match against Chorley in the early kick-off at 12:15.

It’ll be a tough test for the young Rams side, with Chorley performing well in previous rounds of the FA Cup, having beaten promotion-chasing League One side Peterborough United in the last round.

The Derby County line-up has been released ahead of the game, with Pat Lyons taking charge of the side for this one.

Plenty of Derby County supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the line-up, with the majority wishing the young squad well ahead of the match.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Go on lads pic.twitter.com/fBtPtOYjtC — Jim Morris 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚽ C.O.Y.RAMS (@jimmorr19328477) January 9, 2021

Come on you Rams. Proud of you no matter what. #dcfc — Dan (@Dan_Walls_) January 9, 2021

BOBBYYYY 😍 — RamsMan (@RamsMan5) January 9, 2021

No matter the result proud of the team no matter what ⚽ — Ryan Lees (@Leesy0591) January 9, 2021

duncan masterclass🔜 — will (@willdcfc) January 9, 2021

Go well boys..take your chance and be proud 🐏🐏 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Ross O'Byrne (@noles1982) January 9, 2021

The Streets aren't ready for Bobby Duncan — Rey Khan (@ReyKhan_) January 9, 2021

Good luck lads. Win or lose. Enjoy it. 🐏 — Richard King (@Raking5) January 9, 2021

Bobby Duncan, let's see what you got. 🐏🐏 — Shaun H (@crimson_crowbar) January 9, 2021

What a team 😍😍 — Lewis (@dcfclewisss) January 9, 2021

Bobby “Scores goals” Duncan😍 — Jamie Probert (@Jamie_Probert1) January 9, 2021

Incoming Duncan masterclass — Jack (@_Jack_27_) January 9, 2021

Love the lineup, no pressure for the lads — Billy Massey (@billymasseydcfc) January 9, 2021