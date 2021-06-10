‘Incoming’, ‘Announce him’ – Many Bradford City fans react as rumoured transfer target sends message

Many Bradford City fans have been reacting to the news that the club’s rumoured transfer target Yann Songo’o is leaving Morecambe this summer upon the expiration of his contract.

The 29-year-old midfielder was influential for the Shrimps last term as they secured a first promotion to Sky Bet League One against the odds, with the enforcer earning rave reviews from fans and pundits alike.

Unsurprisingly the experienced Frenchman has now been linked with a move to Bradford City in recent days by football journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter, as they newly installed Bantams boss, Derek Adams, eyes a reunion with the player he last managed just 11 days ago in his last game as Morecambe manager before moving to Valley Parade.

Now Songo’o has confirmed that he will be leaving the Mazuma Stadium in the near future, with many Bradford fans taking to social media to react to the post.

Here we take a look at some of their responses to the message via Twitter.

Coming to the mighty Bantams — Andrew (@NorthernMan1990) June 10, 2021

Welcome to Bradford mate ❤️ — Matt 🐔🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MattBcafc_) June 10, 2021

Welcome to Bradford City Yann — Andrew (@NorthernMan1990) June 10, 2021

Derek Adams Bradford Army — Chris (@Chrisrhodespoke) June 10, 2021

We’ve need a solid defensive midfield enforcer for a long time and Yann is clearly very highly thought of he will go well with Sutton welcome to Bradford 😎 https://t.co/ydWtsPzA0R — R̶y̶a̶n̶ (@_RyMcCluskey) June 10, 2021