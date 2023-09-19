Highlights Watford's second win of the season against Birmingham City was a massive relief after five winless games.

Watford picked up their second win of the season last weekend, hitting twice in added time against ten-men Birmingham City.

Such a result comes as a massive relief for the Hornets after a run of five games without a win.

Ismaël’s side fell to defeat against Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Stevenage in the EFL Cup as his squad become acquainted with the new style of play.

With eight points from their opening six matches, the Hornets find themselves in 12th place as they aim to make a hopeful play-off push despite losing key personnel such as João Pedro and Ismaïla Sarr over the summer.

Looking to build some momentum after picking up three points against Blues, the Hertfordshire-based club aim to topple another West Midlands outfit on Wednesday evening.

To do so, changes will be likely amid a busy run of fixtures while keeping the opposition on their toes.

GK: Daniel Bachmann

The newly-appointed captain has been the main man in between the sticks for Watford, holding down the fort in all six Championship outings so far this season.

Picking up his third clean sheet of the season last time out, the Austrian shotstopper will be keen to shutout the likes of Brandon Thomas-Asante and John Swift.

RB: Ryan Andrews

The young full-back enjoyed a momentous occasion against Birmingham City, registering his first professional goal in the 96th minute to secure all three points.

Coming on as a substitute in his last outing, the 19-year-old is enjoying his first full season in the Hornets eleven and is one of several youngsters making their name known at Vicarage Road this term.

CB: Ryan Porteous

The Scottish international heads into his first full season in Hertfordshire, immediately coming into the fold last campaign with 17 league appearances after joining from Hibernian.

The 24-year-old has been an imperious figure at the heart of the Watford backline and enjoyed a solid display against Blues - winning six of his nine ground duels, five accurate long balls, blocked three shots and completed three tackles.

CB: Wesley Hoedt

Hoedt returned to England in January following an 18-month spell with Anderlecht.

The former Southampton man featured 15 times on the left-hand side of the defence last term and continues to a formidable partnership with Porteous in the back four.

LB: Jamal Lewis

A second-half substitute against Blues, the Newcastle United loanee has worked his way back to full fitness after a string of injury concerns delayed his debut until last weekend.

The former Norwich City man could potentially feature from the off and get at least 60 minutes under his belt as he continues his road back to regular game time.

CM: Imrân Louza

The Moroccan midfielder kickstarted his campaign in style with a goal and assist in the 4-0 hammering against Queens Park Rangers on the opening weekend.

Heading into his third season at the club, the 24-year-old is a composed, creative figure in the midfield three and will be crucial to breaking through the Albion defensive base.

CM: Francisco Sierralta

The defender-turned-midfielder has been a reliable presence at the heart of the Watford midfield, breaking up play and recovering possession to great effect.

The more defensive-oriented of the central trio, the Chilean international will provide extra safety for the Hornets backline with the likes of Thomas-Asante and Jed Wallace looking to catch them out on the counter.

CM: Giorgi Chakvetadze

The Georgian international is yet to start for the Hornets, despite featuring in all six Championship matches, and could be the perfect opportunity to hand him his full league debut.

The creative playmaker picked up his first assist of the season for Andrew’s strike and Ismael may look to capitalise on West Brom’s defensive woes and put an emphasis on building a more attacking lineup.

RW: Yaser Asprilla

A dynamic creator, it was no surprise the Colombian wonderkid was subject to Premier League interest in the summer.

Setting up Rajović’s late opener last time out, his quick feet and flair is likely to cause any Championship defenders problems and could be fatal amid Albion’s defensive fragilities.

ST: Mileta Rajović

The Danish striker has made an instant impression in his debut Championship campaign, scoring three goals in three outings.

A brace against Coventry City was followed up by a late winner against Birmingham, a looping header from range finding its way past John Ruddy.

The towering centre forward is not only a goalscoring but a physical threat in the opposition box with the former Kalmar man likely to cause the likes of Cedric Kipre and Erik Pieters serious problems in the air.

LW: Matheus Martins

Completing the exciting frontline, Martins has shone so far this season as he enters his full season in the famous yellow and black.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Udinese, has possessed a constant threat in front of goal, getting on the scoresheet against both QPR and Coventry City with his relentless work in the final third and direct play likely to keep Darnell Furlong on his toes right from the off.