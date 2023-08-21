Highlights Saturday's trip to face Coventry City will be tough for Sunderland, Jobe Bellingham has predicted.

Bellingham believes the Sky Blues play nice football but are strong out of possession as well and highlighted the rocking atmosphere created by the Coventry fans last season.

Sunderland teenager Jobe Bellingham has predicted Saturday's trip to face Coventry City "will be tough" for the Black Cats as Mark Robins' side "play nice football" but are "intense and in your face as well".

Bellingham's brace helped the Wearsiders pick up their first win of the 2023/24 season on the weekend as Tony Mowbray's men came from behind to beat Rotherham United 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

The 17-year-old joined the Black Cats in a multi-million-pound deal from Birmingham City in the summer and is on the way to becoming a firm fan favourite at the North East club after goals in each half against the Millers - heading home his first professional goal to equalise in the 22nd minute and then calmly converting the winner when Bradley Dack teed him up seven minutes after the break.

Bellingham's match-winning display was a reminder of the ups and downs of football as it came a week after the attacking midfielder's mistake led to a Preston North End goal in a 2-1 defeat at Deepdale.

Jobe Bellingham on his development at Sunderland

Speaking to The Northern Echo, he admitted that getting used to the intensity of the Championship schedule - mentality as well as physically - was one of the things he was having to adapt to as he continues his development.

"That's football," said the teenager. "I'm trying to develop and learn. It's the first time I've played this many games so I'm just trying to adapt."

He added: "Preston did play on my mind but in the second half of the week you forget about it and look to the next game. It can't linger on your mind, you have to clear your mind and get ready for the next challenge."

Jobe Bellingham's Coventry prediction

Games come thick and fast in the Championship so Sunderland's focus is already shifting to next weekend when they face last season's defeated play-off finalists Coventry at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Bellingham revealed he is expecting a tough test against the Sky Blues as he offered an early prediction on what Sunderland can expect.

He said: "That will be tough.

"They play nice football but they're intense and in your face as well. Coventry fans were rocking last season because of how well they were doing."

Coventry v Sunderland: Who are the favourites?

Both Coventry and Sunderland reached the play-offs last season and will be hoping to go one better in 2023/24 but that will be tough in what looks a competitive Championship field.

Despite losing their best two players in star striker Viktor Gyokeres and midfield maestro Gus Hamer, the Sky Blues have made an impressive start to the new season.

They went toe-to-toe with relegated Premier League side Leicester City on the opening weekend and fell to a narrow defeat before beating Middlesbrough comprehensively and then drawing away at Swansea City.

Back at home for the visit of Sunderland, Robins' side have to be the favourites despite the visitors getting back to winning ways against Rotherham on Saturday.