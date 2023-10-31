Highlights Leeds United's recent win over Huddersfield Town showcases their counter-attacking flair and ability to transition quickly from defense to offense.

Players like Dan James, Crysencio Summerville, and Georginio Rutter excel at playing on the break and were instrumental in Leeds' goals.

Leeds' strategy against Leicester City may involve inviting their opponent to attack and then capitalizing on quick turnovers to exploit their narrow defensive shape.

Leeds United may be the best transitional team in the Championship, with the recent win over Huddersfield Town providing a warning for Leicester City ahead of Friday's clash.

Leeds United beat Huddersfield Town

Third-placed Leeds returned to winning ways by thumping their rivals Huddersfield in the West Yorkshire derby at Elland Road.

Dan James and Crysencio Summerville notched two goals apiece before half-time as the Whites secured a fourth straight home win, before Michal Helik's consolation in the second 45.

Daniel Farke made four changes to the Leeds side which lost 1-0 at Stoke City in a disappointing midweek loss, with James and Summerville both recalled, along with Jamie Shackleton at full-back and Glen Kamara in midfield.

The game was over by half-time for the side chasing Ipswich Town and Leicester, with their counter-attacking flair proving to be the difference.

How good are Leeds at playing on the counter-attack under Daniel Farke?

Many of Leeds' goals on Saturday were excellent, but perhaps the pick of the bunch which showcases Leeds' threat on the break is seen below from Dan James.

From winning the ball back, it takes two passes and a total of 13 seconds for Leeds to get from one box to another to open the scoring.

Georginio Rutter, Summerville, and James are the best examples of players who can play in such a way on the break, and all three were at the heart of that goal.

However, it didn't end there for them when it was 2-0 just after the half-hour mark when Joel Piroe played the ball to Summerville, who cut in from the left of the box before putting in a low shot past the unsighted Lee Nicholls.

That was the only goal not on the break, as the third arrived just three minutes later from another devastating counter-attack with Piroe and Rutter working the ball to free Summerville. He played a similar pass for the first to find James, who controlled and fired home another low shot into the far corner.

It was four on the stroke of half-time when Rutter burst down the left before cutting back to Summerville, who faked to shoot on his right before smashing in left-footed into the bottom corner.

How could Leeds beat Leicester on Friday?

Leeds face Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Friday evening at 8:00pm (UK time) and are looking to eat up ground on the league leaders.

Leicester's shape in possession is a 2-3-4-1 build up, with James Justin or Callum Doyle inverting to create a situational back three and Ricardo Pereira also moving centrally to play as an extra midfielder alongside Harry Winks.

That gives Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfred Ndidi the license to join the Foxes attacking unit. However, this could cause them some issues against Farke's boys. Leeds have the tools to hit a narrow unit like that quickly in transition.

Leeds' wingers are their strength in depth, and James and Summerville could be vital in counter-attacks when the ball is quickly turned over, as could Jaidon Anthony and Willy Gnonto.

The Whites have been a side who have tried to dominate possession and dictate the game in their opposition's half for the majority of games, but inviting Leicester to attack them may actually be the best plan of action on Friday.

In their mid-block, they can win the ball back through the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, and Joe Rodon and get the ball out quickly into those wide areas to isolate Leicester when they aren't well set up to deal with pacy, tricky, transitional attackers.

It's a fascinating game between two of the Championship's best squads on paper, but Leeds provide a different kind of test for Enzo Maresca's side, who have not had to deal with a blend of such attacking quality and speed in equal measure.