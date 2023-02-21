“In truth, I am surprised” – Michael Carrick’s impact at Middlesbrough: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are now only four points away from second placed Sheffield United, in what has been a quite astounding turnaround from Boro boss Michael Carrick.

The club looked like relegation fodder under former boss Chris Wilder but Carrick has rejuvenated the club and they look like serious promotion candidates at this stage.

So with this in mind, are you surprised at how well Michael Carrick has done since replacing Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough?

We discuss….

Ben Wignall

In truth, I am surprised at how Carrick has been able to transform Boro’s fortunes in such a short period of time.

The quality in the Boro squad was very apparent, especially after some of the signings that Wilder landed over the summer, but for whatever reason things just weren’t working out on the pitch.

All it has taken though is a change of formation and an alteration of the style of play to get the best out of a talented squad, and it just shows how good of a coach Carrick is to be producing the results that have been achieved so far.

His career is only going one way and that is to the Premier League in the next few years, whether that is with Middlesbrough or another club, and I can confidently say that from what I’ve seen in the last four months, Boro would be my tip to pip Sheffield United to second place.

Chris Gallagher

He’s certainly overachieved.

Before a ball was kicked this season most expected Boro to be in the mix for promotion, so you can’t say that he was inheriting a poor squad. So, in truth, the only way was up considering he took over a quality squad that were languishing near the bottom.

However, what he has done has still been remarkable. To get 40 points from 17 games is magnificent and if you average that out over a full season they would go up as champions with 108 points, so you really can’t downplay just how good Boro are right now.

For his first job in management he has come in and made a few tweaks, notably Chuba Akpom starting deeper, and they’re working with the team playing some excellent football. So, he deserves all the praise he is getting and will be targeting a top two finish now and the early signs suggest he could go on to become a fantastic coach for the years to come.

Sam Rourke

It’s been remarkable.

Carrick has well and truly revitalised what was a struggling Boro side at the time and transformed them into serious promotion contenders.

Their form ever since his arrival has been superb and he’s instilled a real confidence and belief in the side, with them now hot on Sheffield United’s tails as we approach the business end of the Championship season.

There seems to be an aura of calmness and composure around Carrick and these attributes are seemingly being translated to the players on the pitch.

A few tweaks has really brought the best out of certain players at the club with Chuba Akpom the prime example – utilising him in a number 10 role has been a masterstroke from Carrick, whilst Hackney and Howson in midfield have been excellent.

So, it’s undoubtedly a surprise at how quickly he’s changed the club’s fortunes given it was regarded as a gamble by many.