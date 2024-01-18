Highlights Leeds United have made a good decision in appointing Daniel Farke as their manager, given his previous success in the Championship with Norwich City.

Leeds United were a club in disarray just seven months ago following their relegation from the Premier League, with a major reset needed if the Whites were to have any chance of regaining their top flight status at the first time of asking.

Regardless of the chaos that ensued in a hectic summer of change at Elland Road, many followers of the Championship would more than expect Leeds to be a force throughout the 2023/24 campaign given their resources and pulling power compared to many sides in the division.

After their dismal final season in the Premier League also saw multiple changes in the dugout from Jesse Marsch to Javi Gracia and latterly, Sam Allardyce, it was also paramount that new chairman Paraag Marathe nailed his first managerial appointment at Elland Road.

It was a sensible approach that was taken in the end, appointing Daniel Farke as the new man to take Leeds forward after his previous two-time success as a Championship-winning manager with Norwich City.

But it has not all been plain sailing for Farke and there have been some supporters calling for a change at the helm, particularly during a difficult festive period.

Gus Poyet issues Daniel Farke verdict

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Gus Poyet, who was assistant to Dennis Wise during a turbulent period in United's history, revealed he believes the right decision was made in installing the 47-year-old back in June.

“I think they made a very, very good decision this summer with a coach," Poyet began.

“Sometimes you would like to be in that position where Leeds need a coach and you put your name in. Then you say: ‘Wait a moment, why him and not me?’

“In this case, top decision. He won the Championship twice with Norwich City. It was so clever and just common sense," The Uruguayan continued.

“The only thing I hope is they can make it. That they can finish the season well and get to the Premier League," he concluded.

Leeds United's chances of returning to the Premier League

Given the chaos and controversy that seemingly wouldn't disappear from Leeds' start to the season, which included Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra's refusal to play amid interest from elsewhere, it's no shock that the campaign began with a slow start.

However, this was similarly the case during Farke's first title-winning success at Carrow Road, when the Canaries began to click into first gear between October and November, which in turn is exactly when Leeds began a scintillating run of form, particularly at Elland Road where they are yet to be defeated all campaign.

Results such as a 1-0 success away at league leaders Leicester City on November 3rd before a 4-0 dismantling of Ipswich Town on December 23rd show the capabilities of Farke's energetic and versatile side at their very best, with the attacking quartet of Crysencio Summerville, Daniel James, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter never too far away from the headlines in West Yorkshire.

After successive away defeats to Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion, Leeds have since returned to form in all competitions with three consecutive 3-0 victories against Birmingham City, Cardiff City and a FA Cup third round success over Peterborough United.

Championship Table (As it stands January 17th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40

Farke is the right man to take Leeds United forward

In the Championship, there are few better than Farke when it comes to a proven track record in recent times, which he continues to prove with Leeds at present.

His man-management has also been a key facet in the Whites' bid to eventually hunt down an automatic promotion place, and he will feel that if promotion is secured, it could be a sense of third-time lucky on his part.

The likelihood of Leeds maintaining a Premier League place with Farke at the helm compared to his two stints in the top flight also comes down to financial muscle, which the Whites will have a lot more of.

But it has definitely been a breath of fresh air to followers of the second tier to see another one of his sides looking to always play on the front foot and utilise the frightening attack at the German's disposal.