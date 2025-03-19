Former Leeds United man David Prutton believes Maxime Esteve has what it takes to make the step up to the Premier League once again next season, with West Ham United and Everton said to be keen on the Burnley star.

Alan Nixon reported the interest from the Premier League pair over the weekend, while also revealing that Serie A side AC Milan are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Having started each and every match of a Championship season which has seen the Clarets concede just eleven league goals to date, Esteve has proven his quality since making his loan move from Montpellier permanent in a reported £10.2 million move last summer.

With the Lancashire side in a promotion push of their own at the top of the Championship right now, Prutton is confident the centre-back is destined to play back in the top flight before too long, whether that is at Turf Moor or not.

Maxime Esteve backed to thrive in the Premier League amid West Ham United interest

Having become a first-team regular almost immediately after signing on loan from France last February, Burnley wasted no time in making the deal for Esteve permanent over the summer, before tying the defender down to a long-term deal in September.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present in the most dominant defensive side ever seen in the EFL so far this season, with 27 clean sheets across the campaign seeing them two points off the automatic promotion spots with eight matches remaining.

For Prutton it comes as no surprise that top flight teams are circling around the Clarets’ centre-back right now, with the EFL pundit impressed by his performances in the backline at Turf Moor.

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said: “West Ham are a side who are consolidating in the Premier League, and have changed management with a view under Graham Potter to adapt to a brand of football that he was lauded for at Brighton.

“What I have seen from Maxime Esteve is a maturity that belies his years, and shows a real consistency of performance.

“He has been an ever-present since getting himself into the side, and that reliability at the very highest level is exactly what these players get paid a hell of a lot of money for.

“The real test in the Premier League is that standard of striker that you come up against and the standard of opposition.

Maxime Esteve 24/25 Championship stats (FotMob) Appearances 38 Starts 38 Pass accuracy 90.6% Tackles won 19 Duels won 133 Interceptions 32 As of 18/3/25

“But given what I have seen of him this season - and you can’t get away from the fact that Burnley have kept 27 clean sheets which is extraordinary - it feels like Maxime Esteve is a Premier League player in the waiting.”

Burnley need Premier League promotion to secure Maxime Esteve future

While Esteve signed a five-year deal with the club last year, he has proven that he is more than capable of making the step up to the top flight before too long, whether that is with Burnley or elsewhere.

The Frenchman will want to test himself at the highest level possible, and with two Premier League clubs said to be sniffing around, his head could well be turned if Scott Parker’s side fall short in their quest for promotion this season.

With Leeds United and Sheffield United two points better off with eight games remaining, it is all to play for at the top of the second tier table right now, with things expected to go to the wire in the battle to dine at the top table once again.

Esteve’s performances at the back will likely be crucial to maintaining a 25-match unbeaten streak that goes all the way back to the first weekend of November, with a clash against Sheffield United on Easter Monday likely to be Box Office viewing as the promotion race reaches its crescendo.

If Burnley don’t get over the line, and the play-offs catch them out, interest in the Frenchman is only likely to grow, having proven he is a step above the level with his performances in the Championship this season.