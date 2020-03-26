‘In the tier above elite’, ‘Take a blow’ – The Fulham man that has received plaudits despite playing a reduced role this season

Despite his Fulham side sitting third in the Championship with nine games left to play, the 2019/20 campaign will likely have been a somewhat frustrating one for Kevin McDonald.

The 31-year-old has started just seven times in the league this season and appeared only seven more times from the bench.

The Scottish defensive midfielder was a key figure last time Fulham were in the Championship – playing 42 league games in 2017/18 and not missing a minute of their play-off run, which would eventually see them promoted to the Premier League.

Injuries hampered him during Fulham’s brief spell in the English top-flight, reducing him to just 15 appearances in total last term.

McDonald provides a physicality and an element of calm to the Cottagers midfield, allowing them more control in games, but the signing of Harry Arter from Bournemouth ahead of the season appears to have knocked him down the pecking order at Craven Cottage.

He returned to the starting XI around the turn of the year and helped Fulham go on a five-game unbeaten run, which included four wins, but has been included from the off just once in the six games since.

When the Championship season resumes, Fulham will be looking to close a six-point gap on the top two as they look to secure an automatic promotion place but if they’re unable to do so, they will face the lottery of the play-offs once again.

We’ve scoured Twitter to find the best tweets from Fulham fans about McDonald this season and judging from these, they want the Scotsman to be part of the run-in.

The period where we were getting positive results & McDonald was starting every week must have been a figment of my imagination #FFC — Stephen Gutteridge (@Steve6utteridge) February 26, 2020

Dropping McDonald doesn’t look so clever now! #ffc — Joe Davies (@JoeyD999) February 12, 2020

Knockaert will probably get the MOTM award. But, take a bow @Big_Hec35 & McDonald. Absolutely dominant tonight. 💪 Much needed leadership in the side. 👏 #FFC — Ad (@ABronsSmith) January 17, 2020

Hector and McDonald were solid and it was satisfying to watch. I actually felt quite confident for a change?! 👍 — Chris Andrews (@ChrisSimAndrews) January 19, 2020

I see Kevin McDonald isn’t in this. Probably because he’s in the tier above elite & they had to crop him out to save space, which is understandable. #FFC #COYW https://t.co/NNC4G10cDE — Matthew Rhys Baldwin (M.A) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MattRhys63) February 12, 2020