Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘In the squad Saturday please!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans impressed by player’s U23 display

Published

10 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest Under-23s’ made it three wins on the bounce in the Premier League 2 last night.

Andy Reid’s side have started their campaign strongly, with Forest’s decision to turn into a Category 1 academy paying dividends so far.

Last night, at Notts County’s Meadow Lane, Forest won 5-0 against Birmingham City – their third win on the bounce.

Ateef Konate opened the scoring on the night, finding the bottom corner with an effort from distance, before goals from Will Swan, Oliver Hammond and Julian Larsson saw them thrash Blues.

Konate is a player who has been catching the eye for a while now, with the French midfielder featuring under Chris Hughton in pre-season.

His performances for the Under-23s have been impressive, and it cannot be long before we see him making a first-team appearance in the league, having already featured in the Carabao Cup this term.

Here, we take a look at what fans made of his performance against Birmingham on Monday night…


Related Topics:

Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘In the squad Saturday please!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans impressed by player’s U23 display

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: