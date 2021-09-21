‘In the squad Saturday please!’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans impressed by player’s U23 display

Nottingham Forest Under-23s’ made it three wins on the bounce in the Premier League 2 last night.

Andy Reid’s side have started their campaign strongly, with Forest’s decision to turn into a Category 1 academy paying dividends so far.

Last night, at Notts County’s Meadow Lane, Forest won 5-0 against Birmingham City – their third win on the bounce.

Ateef Konate opened the scoring on the night, finding the bottom corner with an effort from distance, before goals from Will Swan, Oliver Hammond and Julian Larsson saw them thrash Blues.

Konate is a player who has been catching the eye for a while now, with the French midfielder featuring under Chris Hughton in pre-season.

His performances for the Under-23s have been impressive, and it cannot be long before we see him making a first-team appearance in the league, having already featured in the Carabao Cup this term.

Here, we take a look at what fans made of his performance against Birmingham on Monday night…

Ateef Konate is a top talent 🔥🔥

Some strike that 🎯#NFFC — The NFFC Pod (@NFFCPod) September 20, 2021

Konate is some player by the way! 🔥 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest HQ (@NottmForestHQ) September 20, 2021

In the first team before u know it — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) September 20, 2021

I didn’t mention Konate. More tricks than David Copperfield in that half. Got a bit distracted by a physical battle in the latter stages of the half but turned them inside out and upside down more than once. Exciting player. #nffc — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) September 20, 2021

Ateef Konate in the squad Saturday please! #NFFC — Cycling Defender (@CyclingDefender) September 20, 2021

Keep hold of Konate, he embarrassed their midfield and defence. — Chet (@chet_45) September 20, 2021

Konate is unreal — J☔️ but nice🙂 (@champagneuzi) September 20, 2021