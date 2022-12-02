“In the shop window” – Carlton Palmer provides January comment regarding Sheffield United and Watford stars

Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr are two of the Championship’s most exciting players and they will be hoping to make an impact once again for Senegal in the World Cup.

The pair started in their nation’s 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday, booking a Last 16 clash against England in the process.

A game that the world’s eyes will be firmly fixed on, the duo will have an opportunity to gain even more admirers, with the Watford man generating lots of interest in the summer, whilst Sheffield United are braced for bids for Ndiaye when January comes around.

Sharing his thoughts on the pair ahead of Sunday night’s clash in Qatar, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Everybody who plays against England, we all know that they all raise their game. They know where the big bucks are. The big books are in the Premier League.

“Both of those players have been coveted by Premier League clubs. Aston Villa were close to signing Sarr from Watford. They were close to signing him for 25 million but for some reason, the deal broke down. So of course they’re in the shop window.

“But both of these players are playing at clubs that are right in the mix to get promotion. Sheffield United and Watford are right in the mix for automatic promotion this season. They could be playing in the Premier League anyhow.

“But a good performance, then you never know who will come in for you in the January window.”

The verdict

Sarr may not have been as influential as Joao Pedro has been when fit this season but the 25-year-old has still looked a level above at times.

Not only has his dribbling ability, pace and power caused havoc in the Championship, he has also managed to thrive in the Premier League.

As for Ndiaye, it will be no surprise if Premier League or other top-flight interest was to surface in January, with the attacker consistently starring for the Blades.

A player with an incredibly high ceiling, Sheffield United will likely slap a hefty price tag on his head to try and at least fend off interest.