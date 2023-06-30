This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have been linked with Swansea City forward Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman has scored 44 goals across two seasons with the Swans and is turning heads in the top flight - with Wales Online reporting that Forest have made enquiries.

Nottingham Forest to sign Swansea's Joel Piroe?

But would he be a good signing for the Reds? And what is the forward worth?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Ned Holmes

This could be a shrewd pickup from Nottingham Forest.

Joel Piroe's goalscoring record speaks for itself and when you consider the different ways in which he's scored his 44 goals over the past two seasons, you can certainly see why Steve Cooper is keen.

The 23-year-old is deserving of a chance at a higher level and a move to The City Ground would offer him that while his all-around game means he should compliment the striking options already there.

It would be a blow for Swansea to lose Piroe, particularly after the departure of Russell Martin and with a number of key players linked away, but that's the nature of Championship football.

With just a year left on his contract, you have to think that Swansea will consider anything in the region of £10 million.

James Reeves

Piroe would be an excellent signing for Forest.

He has scored 41 goals in two seasons in the Championship with Swansea, suggesting he is more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League.

Forest are in need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Andre Ayew and the struggles of the likes of Sam Surridge and Emmanuel Dennis, so a prolific goalscorer like Piroe could be the perfect solution and at 23, he has plenty of room for development.

Swansea will likely demand a significant fee for Piroe's services, but they may be more open to selling to a top flight club than a second tier rival.

Somewhere in the region of £15 million would be a fair valuation of Piroe and at that price, it is a deal that Forest should definitely pursue.

Ben Wignall

41 goals in 88 Championship matches is not to be sniffed at and considering the different types of goals he's scored for Swansea, Piroe is perhaps one of the best all-round strikers in the whole division.

At the age of 23, Piroe is no doubt only going to get better with more game time so it's no surprise to see that Premier League clubs are taking a keen interest in the goalscoring machine.

You'd have to be concerned about the amount of game-time Piroe would get at Forest though - Steve Cooper appeared to have a good front three at the end of the season in Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White, and with Chris Wood in reserve as a striker as well, Piroe could struggle for minutes.

Should he be guaranteed playing time though, Piroe would be an exciting signing for Forest - with just one year remaining on his contract though it can't be expected that his transfer fee will go above the £15 million mark, with a more realistic figure being perhaps £10 million.