“In the next week or so” – Steve Bruce addresses immediate future of West Brom forward

West Brom manager Steve Bruce is planning to address the impending expiry of Andy Carroll’s contract with the Championship outfit, as he has stated in conversation with the Express & Star.

The towering forward, who signed a short-term deal at The Hawthorns in January, arrived from Reading following an impressive two-month spell with the Royals.

The 33-year-old has netted three times in 15 appearances since switching Berkshire for the Midlands, proving to be more than just a goalscorer.

Carroll’s physicality and excellent link-up play has caught the eye at West Brom thus far, whilst his attacking intelligence has been on show for all to see too.

Speaking to the Express & Star about Carroll’s situation as his deal with the Baggies continues to tick down, Bruce said: “We have got to look at that situation.

“I’m aware we have got big Zohore and Dike so it’s about getting the balance right.

“I’ll have a look at it and see what we’ve got.

“But he (Carroll) has not done himself any harm. He has done well since he has been here and it’s great to see him fit. I’ve always said, when fit, Andy Carroll is a threat.

“I think it’s important in the next week or so that we sit down and make those big decisions which are never easy. We’ll see what develops.”

The verdict

Carroll has enjoyed a productive stint with the Baggies thus far, that is despite him not being too prolific.

The experienced forward is much more than a goalscorer though, possessing a number of desirable attributes that make him a real threat within West Brom’s front-line.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Carroll, with the 33-year-old certainly proving he can make an impact at a club with expectations.

It will be interesting to see if Carroll’s potential availability alerts any clubs in the Championship, with his performances certainly warranting just that, but it is likely to come down to wage demands.