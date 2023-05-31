Blackpool boss Neil Critchley expects to have a clearer understanding of Jerry Yates' stance on his Bloomfield Road future in the next few weeks amid interest from the likes of Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion.

The striker has scored 46 goals across three seasons with the Tangerines, including 23 as they were promoted from League One in 2020/21 and 15 this term.

Championship interest in Jerry Yates

Blackpool are facing a battle to keep hold of Yates this summer after their relegation to the third tier.

According to The Sun, a host of Championship clubs are keen on the 26-year-old - including Bristol City, Coventry, Ipswich Town, and West Brom.

Luton Town, who were promoted to the Premier League on the weekend, have also been touted with an interest.

Neil Critchley's Jerry Yates claim

Critchley, who has recently been re-appointed Blackpool boss, left the door open to a potential departure for Yates but suggested he should gain a better understanding of the situation and the player's thoughts in the next few weeks.

He told The Gazette: "He [Jerry Yates] was a major part of our success.

"First and foremost he's a brilliant person, a great individual, he brings so much energy to the training ground and onto the pitch.

"Time flies because it only seems like yesterday when we signed him and he's proven to be a huge success.”

He added: "As always, when people do well, they'll have suitors from people above you, but without speaking to Jerry and knowing his thoughts - he's under contract as well - it would be wrong of me to discuss any individual at this moment in time.

"You want your best players and Jerry is definitely one of them, but you also want players who want to be here as well. Until I have these conversations I don't know yet so that's obviously something for us to think about and discuss in the next few weeks."

When is Jerry Yates out of contract at Blackpool?

Yates signed a new three-year contract in July 2021 meaning he is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal at Bloomfield Road.

However, Blackpool are able to trigger a one-year extension.

What is Jerry Yates worth?

Blackpool are said to be holding out for £4 million for the forward.

The report claims that a £2.5 million bid has already been rejected for Yates - though it is unclear which club tabled that offer.