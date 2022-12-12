“In the front of the race” – Carlton Palmer provides loan destination prediction for Crystal Palace starlet amidst Hull and Swansea interest

Swansea City are now considering a January loan move for exciting Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, as detailed in a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

Hull City have also been credited with an interest in the former Derby County man ahead of next month, with Tigers boss Liam Rosenior aiding his development from his time with the Rams.

Ebiowei has appeared three times in the Premier League this season but could be allowed to depart on loan to gain more regular experience.

Asked if the link between Rosenior and Ebiowei will put Hull in pole position, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Well, I think it puts Hull in the front of the race.

“He’s played for Liam before when he was with Derby. They know each other really well. He played really well, so they’ve got that connection.

“So you would think that Liam and Hull would be in pole position to get a signature.”

The verdict

If Crystal Palace were mulling over loan offers for the young winger, then they will instantly be drawn to Hull, with Rosenior being a big part of his development at Derby.

The exciting winger was a real hit with the Rams last time out, with Rosenior and Wayne Rooney allowing the 19-year-old to play with freedom.

Of course, as January nears, even more loan offers and interest could surface, which may swing things slightly, however, the MKM Stadium does seem the best option with his progression in mind.

He would have an excellent chance of playing regular football under Rosenior and better his chances of more chances with Palace next season.