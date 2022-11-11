“In the club’s favour” – Paul Heckingbottom offers update about future of key Sheffield United player

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has suggested that the situation concerning Iliman Ndiaye is “in the club’s favour because he’ll either be sold for big money or sign a new contract”.

The 22-year-old has been has been one of the Championship‘s standout performers in 2022/23 – scoring nine times and providing two assists as he’s helped the Blades scrap it out near the top of the division.

Ndiaye has been tipped as a future Premier League player by teammate Oli Norwood but United will be hoping he reaches the top flight as part of their side.

The Senegal international signed a new contract at Bramall Lane in 2024 and Heckingbottom is understood to have asked the club chiefs to consider handing him a new deal soon – though there has not yet been a breakthrough.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, the Blades boss revealed he did not expect Ndiaye to agree new terms until after the World Cup break if at all but indicated that he felt they were in something of a win-win situation.

He explained: “Either way with Iliman, it’s in the club’s favour because he’ll either be sold for big money or sign a new contract. It’s my job to try and keep him, and others, here. I wouldn’t have thought anything is going to get done during the World Cup.”

Quiz: Which club did Sheffield United sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Jamie Ward? Cardiff Derby Nottingham Forest Leicester City

The Verdict

Blades supporters will be desperate to see the 22-year-old tied down by the Yorkshire club but Heckingbottom is right with this assessment of the situation.

Keeping hold of Ndiaye would be ideal but may not be possible unless United are playing top flight football very soon.

You have to think it’s only a matter of time before the Bramall Lane outfit are fielding some inviting offers for the attacker.

He’s been one of the most exciting young players in the Championship this season, if not the most exciting, and those don’t stick around in the second tier for long.