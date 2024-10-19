This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

A permanent move for Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would certainly be appealing to Sheffield United.

That's according to Football League World's fan pundit for the club, Jimmy from Blades Ramble, who does however admit that he thinks such a deal is unlikely to happen.

Rak-Sakyi joined Sheffield United back in the summer transfer window from Crystal Palace on a season-long loan, after a summer of speculation about his future.

There were reports that newly-promoted Premier League side Southampton had seen more than one bid to sign the winger permanently rejected by the Eagles.

As a result, Sheffield United looked to have pulled of something of a coup with a loan move for Rak-Sakyi, who seems to have impressed their fanbase so far.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi permanent transfer claim made

Given the level of interest there was in him, there will have been high expectations on Rak-Sakyi upon his arrival at Bramall Lane.

That is particularly the case given his excellent spell on loan in League One with Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign, and the fact he did get some Premier League appearances last season.

So far, the winger has made eight Championship appearances for Sheffield United this season, starting five of those.

He scored his first goals for the club last time out, netting twice in a 2-0 win at home to Luton Town, on his 22nd birthday.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi 2024/25 Championship stats for Sheffield United - from SofaScore Appearances 8 Goals 2 Expected Goals 1.37 Shots per Game 1.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.5 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 79% Dribble Success Rate 58% As of 16th October 2024

Now it seems as though Jimmy has already seen enough to be convinced he would like Rak-Sakyi to stay at Bramall Lane, but that such a deal will probably not happen.

When asked whether he would like his club to sign the Crystal Palace winger permanently, the Sheffield United supporter told Football League World:

"Yes, of course I would! He's looking better every game. He's coming off a birthday brace against Luton where he was unplayable, they couldn't get near him.

"Having said that, it's been circulated in many areas that Palace have rejected a cash offer from Southampton in the region of £15million.

"I don't think they'll be willing to sell, and we're obviously not going to be in that market, for that sort of money, certainly not unless we're promoted.

"So yes I would take Rak-Sakyi, but I don't think it's a realistic proposition - it feels unlikely unfortunately."

Despite being deducted two points at the start of the campaign, the Blades currently sit second in the Championship table, level with league leaders Sunderland on 19 points.

Chris Wilder's side return to action after the international break on Friday night, when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United.

For his part, Rak-Sakyi has over two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract with Crystal Palace, securing his future at Selhurst Park until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Winger's permanent Sheffield United move would be a shock

You can't blame any Blades supporter who would like to see the club make a permanent move for the Crystal Palace winger.

Rak-Sakyi is already a big talent, and is surely going to even more as he continues to gain experience.

As a result, he would be a major asset for Sheffield United for some time to come if he was to make this move permanent.

However, Palace will be well aware of that too, and so will surely not want to let him go before they have benefitted from his ability themselves.

Indeed, given his contract situation at Selhurst Park, there is no need for them to do that anytime soon either.

Even if they were to be forced to sell, potentially in the event of relegation, other clubs with more money to spend could sense an opportunity, and still beat the Blades to his signing.

With that in mind, it may be the case that Sheffield United fans will have to settle for enjoying Rak-Sakyi at Bramall Lane while they have him there for this season.