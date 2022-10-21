“In terms of price tag…” – Sunderland fan pundit discusses Brentford/Dennis Cirkin links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin certainly appears a wanted man at the moment.

The 20-year-old’s former club Tottenham Hotspur were said to be eyeing a reunion with him recently, and now, Premier League side Brentford have also been credited with an interest.

As per Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Bees are ready to rival Spurs for his signature.

With that in mind, we’ve asked our Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his thoughts on Cirkin being linked with a move to the Premier League once again and what sort of fee he thinks the full-back would command.

“I wouldn’t personally like to see Dennis Cirkin leave for Brentford.” he told FLW.

“I do think it’s part and parcel of the model we’ve now adopted that we’re gonna sign players for relatively cheap and eventually when they do come good and they get noticed, they’re gonna be sold on for more money.

“That’s just one of the downsides of it because we’re going to say goodbye to a lot of good players who we’ve signed.

“In terms of price tag I’d put on him I’d probably say about six, seven, eight million. eight million because he’s established himself as a Championship player already, I’d say, and he’d be going to a club like Brentford, a Premier League team.

“So yeah, I’d probably put that sort of price tag on him.”

The Verdict

It would definitely be a shame to see Cirkin leave Sunderland.

However, if the opportunity arises to join a Premier League side in Brentford, it may be too good of an opportunity to turn down.

The only reservation you’d have is that they currently have Rico Henry on the books whom Cirkin would have a tough job to displace.

Indeed, it may be that Cirkin comes in to succeed Henry if the latter does eventually move on from the G Tech Community Stadium after some impressive performances in the top flight.