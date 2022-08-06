“In terms of goals and assists” – Carlton Palmer sets expectations for key player at West Brom

John Swift was a marquee signing for West Bromwich Albion in the build-up to the 2022/23 campaign, and the 25-year-old got off the mark on his debut in the Baggies’ 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

Swift chipped in with 24 goal contributions for Reading last season, despite the Royals getting sucked into a relegation battle.

With an exciting supporting cast around him this term, and the Baggies set to create more goalscoring opportunities as a result, the attack-minded midfielder will be ambitious with his targets in the final third.

There will be steep expectations on Swift’s shoulders given his promising numbers last term, and it will be interesting to see if he can hit those heights.

Jed Wallace also arrived at The Hawthorns on a free this summer, with the Baggies investing in the peak years of the duo’s careers, in the hope that they can play a major in the club’s promotion push this season.

When asked if Swift should be targeting more goal contributions than last season, Carlton Palmer said: “Not always do you move to a so-called better team, West Brom will be at the higher end of the table, do your stats improve.

“West Brom have struggled to score goals, that’s a major problem for them, and a lot of games will be tight affairs against the top teams.

“There won’t be three and 4-0s every week, it’s unrealistic to say that although you’ve moved to a better team, you improve, because you’re playing with better players you automatically assume that, but John will expect to hit double figures both in terms of goals and assists this season, very talented player.”