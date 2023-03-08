“In some capacity” – Watford player open to future switch to Premier League giant

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley has admitted that he would be open to returning to Premier League side Manchester United in the future to take up a role at Old Trafford, speaking to the Red Devils’ media team.

The former England international has spent much of this campaign on the sidelines and that may have given him a chance to plan his next steps with the player potentially coming into the latter stages of his career at 33.

Signing a new contract at Vicarage Road back in 2020, this deal is set to come to an end this summer and it’s currently unclear whether the manager at the time will be willing to keep him on in Hertfordshire.

New boss Chris Wilder is only scheduled to be at Vicarage Road until the end of the campaign and that could mean the board play a big role in deciding whether he’s offered fresh terms or not.

If he isn’t, he will be on the prowl for his four permanent club of his career, spending time with the Red Devils and Everton before making the move to his current side.

He has spent most of his playing career at Old Trafford though and because of his connection to the club, he is keen to return there having left the club way back in 2015 when he was released on the expiration of his contract.

Speaking candidly about his exit from United and his potential future plans, he said: “So yeah, it wasn’t like the fairy-tale ending to the dream story I had, or the dream journey.

“But like I said, I’d love to come back to the club in some capacity in the future and yeah, I really feel like my journey’s not ended there.”

The Verdict:

The experienced midfielder has the perfect motivation to go back to his former club.

Making more than 50 appearances for United during his time there and spending so many years at the club, he has formed an attachment with the club and this is why he would be motivated to succeed at United if he was given a role there.

But he will also have regrets from his time with the top-tier giants too – because he didn’t make as many appearances for them as he would have wanted to and that’s probably why he feels he has unfinished business there.

He may not have been born in the local area, but he must have lived there during his time at United and experienced success despite the fact he didn’t manage to establish himself as a key starter for a number of years, with the midfielder still managing to get his hands on silverware.

United have recently won the Carabao Cup – but there are plenty of improvements that need to be made if they want to become the dominating force they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cleverley will surely be keen to help them make those improvements – because they haven’t won many trophies in recent years and for a club that were previously serial winners – that’s a big shame.