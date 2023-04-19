Former Middlesbrough player Geremi has revealed he still follows the club, and he hopes they are successful in their promotion push this season.

Geremi remembers his time at Middlesbrough fondly

The Cameroon international enjoyed a brilliant career that saw him turn out for the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, as well as winning over 100 caps for his country.

Yet, even though the midfielder only had one year at the Riverside Stadium, he produced one of the standout campaigns of his career, starring for Steve McClaren’s side as they recorded a comfortable mid-table finish in the Premier League, with Geremi scoring an impressive seven goals from out wide.

A permanent move couldn’t be agreed at the time, with Geremi going on to join Chelsea, where he would have a successful period that saw him win two Premier League titles.

However, the 44-year-old still has a real affection with Middlesbrough, and he explained to Lord Ping that he will be wishing Michael Carrick’s side well as they seek to win promotion this season.

“Of course, I always keep an eye out for Middlesbrough. Whenever I get the opportunity to see them play, I take it because they are a club that I carry in my heart. I had one of the best seasons of my career playing for Boro, so the memories I have of the club will always stay with me.

“I wish they can, I hope they can. I have had my fingers crossed for some time now, and I am sending them positive thoughts. I would love to see them back in the Premier League.”

Can Middlesbrough win promotion?

It’s certainly possible for Boro, as they’re currently fourth in the Championship heading into tonight’s game against Hull City. The automatic promotion dream, which seemed possible last month, is now over, with Sheffield United sure to take the second spot this season.

However, that shouldn’t detract from the outstanding work that Carrick has done at Middlesbrough, and the fact they’re almost guaranteed a play-off spot with four games to go is an incredible achievement when you consider the situation he inherited earlier this season. So, they’re in the mix to go up, and they are likely to have the second leg of the semi-final at home, which could be key.

All connected to Boro will feel promotion is a possibility given their performances over the past few months, but they have to deliver when it matters now. Like all Boro fans, Geremi will be watching on and hoping they do just that.