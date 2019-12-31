‘In love’, ‘The passion’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to message from key man

Nottingham Forest fans have heaped high praise on Brice Samba after he secured a 10th clean sheet and helped them beat Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

Samba has been in excellent form this season and he secured his latest shutout against Wigan after pulling off a superb second half penalty save to deny Josh Windass an equaliser for the visitors.

The save also helped his side to an impressive three points and Samba will be hoping he can replicate his form to help Forest to a third straight win on New Years Day against Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side had suffered a poor December up until Boxing Day, having failed to win in five straight games, but they bounced back with a win over Hull City.

A second successive win over Wigan ensured that the Reds moved back in to the Championship play-off places with a game in hand over their promotion chasing rivals.

Following the game, Samba posted several tweets via his official Twitter account and latest has gained high praise form the club’s fans with some comparing him to Atletico Madrid’s number one Jan Oblak.

Congolese Oblak 😍 — C (@BankzyNFFC) December 30, 2019

I think In love with u Brice :)😘 — Euan Aldred (@euanaldred) December 30, 2019

Starting with you right from the back🙏🏻 — rory lomax (@roryjlomax) December 30, 2019

Mate your a cracking addition to the squad. #FTID — kz Recovery (@KzRecovery) December 30, 2019

Love you Brice Xxx — Dan Spiby (@SpibyDan) December 30, 2019

Love this the passion from all at the club – love seeing it through the eyes of the players — Jonathan Harris (@DCPSDeputyHead) December 31, 2019

I have not loved a Goalkeeper like this since Peter Shilton (although I do have a soft spot for Smithy). — iamunique (@trevorunique) December 31, 2019