Hull City Vice Chairman Tan Kesler has given his verdict on Callum Elder’s career with the club.

The Tigers have confirmed that Elder will not be returning to the club for next season.

A statement on the Hull website announced that this will be his last campaign at the MKM Stadium following the conclusion of his contract in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been with the club since 2019, helping them to cement themselves back in the Championship in the last couple of seasons.

What did Tan Kesler say about Callum Elder’s Hull City exit?

Kelser praised the defender’s contributions to the club and wished him well with whatever comes next for him in his career.

Elder started 21 league games for the team this season, making a further eight appearances from the bench, to help Liam Rosenior’s side to a mid-table finish.

The team has just one game remaining this season, and it remains to be seen if Elder will be given a role in the proceedings when Rosenior’s team faces Luton Town on Monday.

Elder has started the last four league games, so there is a decent chance that he will get to appear one last time for the club when they take on the Hatters next week.

“Callum has been brilliant for us, and we wish him well for the future,” wrote Kesler, via Twitter.

“He will always be part of our family.”

Hull are currently 14th in the Championship table going into the final game of the season, with the team’s survival in the second tier easily secured for another year.

The club has opened up a 13-point gap to the bottom three, while the top six are ultimately 11 points ahead meaning the team has little to play for when they visit Kenilworth Road on Monday.

Should Hull City be letting Callum Elder go?

Elder has been an important figure in the team, but Hull have opted not to open renewal talks with the player.

He is a popular figure in the dressing room, so it comes as a surprise to see him let go so quickly.

He will now enter the market as a free agent, while the Tigers will no doubt be on the lookout for a replacement in the squad.

There are plenty of Championship sides that could use Elder as part of their first team next season, so there is little doubt he will have a hard time finding a new club.