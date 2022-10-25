“In his eyes…” – Carlos Corberan’s thoughts on West Brom as a club revealed

Carlos Corberan sees West Bromwich Albion as a massive club and his appointment at The Hawthorns is “almost done”, according to journalist Guillem Balague.

It’s been more than a fortnight since the departure of Steve Bruce and it seems the Championship club are close to appointing Corberan as their new boss – with reports yesterday indicating that an announcement is expected soon.

The Spaniard is available after his short and ill-fated spell with Greek side Olympiacos came to an end last month and has experience in the English second tier – having defied the odds by leading Huddersfield Town to the play-off final last season.

Balague has weighed in on the appointment, which he has claimed is “almost done”, and revealed that Corberan sees West Brom as a “massive club”.

Unlike other managers, he would never think he is bigger than the club, specially with #WBA, a massive club in his eyes.

The 39-year-old also spent three years at Leeds United, serving as the U23s boss and Marcelo Bielsa’s assistant, before taking charge at Huddersfield in 2020.

He kept the Terriers up in his first season at the helm and then took them to the play-off final the following year – a timeline he’ll hope to get the chance to emulate at The Hawthorns.

Albion are second bottom of the Championship as things stand with 14 points from 16 games.

The Verdict

Baggies fans will surely love this update from Balague.

The Spanish journalist appears to be a big fan of Corberan and has not only revealed that his appointment at The Hawthorns is almost done but also that the young coach sees Albion as a massive club.

Supporters will want someone in charge that sees their club the way they do and it seems they’re getting that in the form of the ex-Huddersfield boss.

The job he did with the Terriers was hugely impressive and he only left due to their lack of ambition, something he’ll hope won’t be a problem at Albion.