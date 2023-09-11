Highlights West Brom have had success in producing talented young players through their academy, with players like Dara O'Shea and Alex Palmer making significant contributions to the team.

Not every academy player is able to make it at West Brom, but many find success elsewhere. Chris Wood, for example, went on to have a successful career in the Premier League after leaving the Hawthorns.

Former West Brom players like Ashley Williams, Ugo Ehiogu, and Steve Bull found success and achieved legendary status at other clubs, showing that there are opportunities for players to flourish even if they don't make it at their initial club.

West Brom have seen several former academy prospects thrive elsewhere - even some going to their rivals.

West Brom have utilised their academy in recent times due to financial constraints requiring Carlos Corberán to get creative as the Baggies look to make a hopeful play-off push.

Dara O'Shea's sale to Burnley validated the importance of the academy and young talent, with the Irish defender joining the club at the age of 16 and has now brought in significant funds to the club.

Back at the Hawthorns, Alex Palmer has become the go-to man in between the sticks with fellow academy graduate Josh Griffiths providing stiff competition for the No.1 spot. Tom Fellows, Jovan Malcolm, Ethan Ingram and Caleb Taylor have all featured this season too, the latter attracting the headlines after a stellar campaign with Cheltenham Town last season.

The reality of youth football, however, is that not every player makes the cut in what is a highly competitive industry. That does not mean the end of the road for every player. However, many find greener pastures elsewhere and restarting their footballing career and sometimes flourishing in a new environment.

With that said, we look at some of the players who have gone on to shine away from the Hawthorns.

Chris Wood

Wood was a victim of Albion's attacking depth and quality as he came through the ranks in the early 2010s.

After impressing in his home nation of New Zealand, Wood was brought into the Albion academy and soon made his Premier League debut in the 2008/09 season against Portsmouth in a 2-2 draw.

The young forward went on to make 16 Championship appearances upon relegation that season, scoring once and registering four assists as West Brom secured an instant return to the Premier League.

The likes of Peter Odemwingie, Marc-Antoine Fortuné and Shane Long, however, prevented him from being unable to stake his claim as a first-team regular in the top-flight, instead going on six loan spells. He scored more than 30 league goals across various stints for the likes of Brighton, Millwall, Birmingham City before moving to Leicester City permanently in 2013.

The former Barnsley man scored 13 Championship goals across two seasons as the Foxes were promoted to the Premier League, where game time was once again limited with a move to Leeds United beckoning.

The striker enjoyed his most prolific spell in Yorkshire, scoring 40 goals in two seasons, 27 of which coming in Leeds' play-off push in 2016/17 before his big shot at the Premier League arrived with Burnley.

He went on to become a serious threat to top-flight defenders, hitting double figures in four straight seasons for the Clarets before moving to Newcastle United and current club Nottingham Forest.

Sam Field

The local midfielder and boyhood supporter made his Premier League debut back in 2016 and showed encouraging signs in following cameos, scoring his first goal under Gary Megson the following year in front of a jubilant Hawthorns crowd.

Relegation in 2018 signalled a chance at more regular game time for the young midfielder, but he only played 12 times in the Championship before spending the following season out on loan at Charlton Athletic.

The 25-year-old made just another three league appearances for the club on their return to the top flight before moving to Queens Park Rangers on an initial loan move which was made permanent in 2020.

Desipte injury concerns plighting his early development and chance at regular minutes, Field enjoyed his best season last year, starting every Championship match and was named both fans' and players' player of the year.

Back at West Brom, the former England youth international is exactly what Albion need to provide quality midfield competition and steel in the middle of the park in support of Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuşlu.

Ashley Williams

Williams experienced a difficult time at West Brom having been told he was "too small" to make the cut as a teenager.

Following a brief stint at local club Hednesford Town, the Wolverhampton-born defender built his way back up the footballing pyramid, first with Stockport County before joining Swansea City in 2008.

Making just four league appearances in the second half of the season, he helped the Swans clinch the League One title and promotion back to the second tier.

Williams swiftly became a mainstay in the Swansea backline before becoming club captain during his nine seasons at the club. Amassing more than 350 appearances for the club, the Welsh international helped his side secure promotion to the Premier League in 2011 before winning the League Cup in 2013 as he cemented his hero status at the Liberty Stadium.

A move to Everton arrived in 2016, spending two seasons on Merseyside before seeing out his career at Stoke City and Bristol City.

Ugo Ehiogu

Ehiogu made his first professional appearance for West Brom in 1989 before he was swiftly picked up by rivals Aston Villa.

The defender played more than 200 times for the Second City outfit, winning the League Cup in 1996 after making 36 league appearances that season.

The former England international continued to compete in the top-flight as he enjoyed Middlesbrough in the 2000/01 season, playing more than 100 Premier League games on Teesside before final moves at professional level with Leeds United, Sheffield United and Rangers.

Steve Bull

A legend in Wolverhampton, it was West Bromwich Albion where Bull made his first professional appearances.

The West Midlands-born forward scored two times in the blue and white stripes before dropping to the Fourth Division to play for rivals Wolves.

Bull established himself as a regular goalscorer for the old gold and black, spearheading the attack as Wolves looked to climb back up the divisions.

He went on to represent his nation 13 times despite playing outside of the top level, while scoring 306 goals at club level, including 18 hat-tricks.