Throughout the years at Watford, there have been some very talented players to come through the youth ranks.

The problem is for Watford, though, is that they have not often been good enough to keep hold of that talent for long.

On the flip side of that, during the club's recent period in the Premier League, perhaps not as many young players were given an opportunity to impress that they might have were the club in the Championship.

With all of that said, below, we've discussed four player from Watford's academy that in hindsight, the club should have kept hold of for longer.

Of course, we know this may not always have been possible, but the fact remains that Watford could have or would have liked to keep some of these players for longer.

Jadon Sancho

The most obvious name that comes to mind when thinking of Watford youth players that got away in recent years is Jadon Sancho.

Man City poached the young attacker from the Hornets when he was just 14-years-old through the Elite Player Performance Plan, meaning Watford had little say on the matter or fee.

Given the career Sancho has gone on to have, though, Watford would have loved to have kept hold of him for a few more years.

It's a real shame that having identified and nurtured his talent from a young age, the club never got to benefit from it on the pitch or massively financially due to the minimal compensation EPPP requires.

Luke O'Nien

Another potential academy graduate that Watford may wish they kept hold on to is Luke O'Nien.

O'Nien left the club in 2015, joining Wycombe before going on to sign for Sunderland in 2018, where he remains to this day.

Now an experienced Championship footballer, he could probably do a job in the current Hornets side.

The 28-year-old is certainly one of those players that missed out on any first team opportunities due to the club winning promotion to the Premier League, in our opinion.

Britt Assombalonga

Although he recently returned for a short and unsuccessful spell with the club last season, another name Watford could have kept hold of for longer was Britt Assombalonga.

This is of course talking about his initial exit from the club in 2013.

By the time Watford won promotion in 2014/15, Assombalonga had established himself as a fine goalscorer in the second tier in his own right.

As such, perhaps Assombalonga, in those early years, could have been held on to for a little bit longer to see if he could have made a positive contribution at the club, rather than doing it elsewhere.

Jonathan Bond

Last but not least, Jonathan Bond is another Hornets academy graduate that the club could have perhaps held on to for longer.

The 30-year-old is playing his football for LA Galaxy in MLS these days, making 17 appearances so far in 2023.

He left Watford having made just 33 appearances for the club.

However, given he went on to become a number two barring one season at Peterborough following his Watford exit, perhaps the Hornets could have kept him around as back up to the likes of Heurelho Gomes for a little bit longer, given the career he has gone on to have in hindsight.