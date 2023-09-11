Over the years, there have been several players who have come through the Sheffield Wednesday academy that have gone on to do good things in the EFL and elsewhere.

Whilst not many of their youth products have gone on to have sustained careers in the top flight, there have been plenty who have had respectable careers.

But did the Owls make mistakes with some of their ex-players over the years? Let's take a look at FOUR of their ex-prospects that they perhaps shouldn't have gotten rid of at the time.

Jamie Vardy

In hindsight, it was a bad decision to let Vardy go when he was a teenager - but the Owls hierarchy could not possibly have seen what the striker would become.

Vardy left the club he supported as a child in 2003 when he was 16 years of age and he immediately dropped into non-league with local side Stocksbridge Park Steels.

After seven years with the Steels, Vardy moved to Halifax in 2010, which is where his rise started as his prolific scoring earned him a move to Fleetwood Town a year later, and by 2012 he was in the Championship with Leicester.

26 caps for England later, a Premier League title and 136 top flight goals, Vardy has done pretty well for himself, but Wednesday were left thinking what could have been if they had held on to him for a couple more years.

George Hirst

This perhaps wasn't Wednesday's fault too much considering Hirst turned down the offer of a new deal in 2018, but perhaps they could have done a little bit more in terms of giving the striker game-time to convince him to stay.

Hirst made his debut as a 17-year-old but over the course of two seasons, he played just the twice in Wednesday's first-team and he ended up signing a contract with OH Leuven in 2018 instead of staying at Hillsborough.

It was no surprise to see Hirst move to Leicester City a year later considering they have the same ownership, and now at the age of 24, he could be about to thrive with Ipswich Town.

Had Hirst had a little bit more game-time following his debut seven years ago, there's every chance that he would have remained at the club where his father, David, became a household name, but alas it wasn't to be.

David Wetherall

A centre-back who went on to have a decent career, Wetherall was a Sheffield Wednesday fan as a child and as a teenager, after playing schoolboy football for England, he signed for the Owls.

However, he never played a single first-team league match for Wednesday and in 1991, Howard Wilkinson, who signed Wetherall to professional terms at Hillsborough, took the defender to Elland Road.

Wetherall went on to have an incredibly solid career at the top level and played over 250 times in the Premier League for Leeds and also for Bradford City, so perhaps Wednesday ought to have kept hold of him earlier on in his career.

Richard Wood

Wood stayed around at Wednesday for quite a while, but even so, his lengthy career as a solid Championship defender suggests he was perhaps let go of a bit too early at the age of 24.

In fairness, Wood did decline a new contract early on in the 2009-10 season but Wednesday could have potentially waited out with the situation instead of sending him on loan to Coventry in November 2009, before the move was made permanent.

Perhaps Wednesday could've done more in order to tempt Wood to sign his new contract but he showed for many years afterward for Coventry and then Rotherham that he was a very reliable operator in the second tier.