Highlights Norwich City have had a strong start to the season, winning three games and making good signings like Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes.

The Canaries made further additions during the transfer window, including George Long, Adam Forshaw, and Danny Batth.

Norwich should have held onto academy player Rob Green, who went on to become an excellent goalkeeper and make appearances for England.

Norwich City have made a very decent start to the campaign, winning three, drawing one and losing one of their opening five league fixtures.

Perhaps this shouldn't come as a surprise because they did well in pre-season, not just in terms of results but also in terms of getting players through the door.

They added players with plenty of experience under their belt including Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey - and Ashley Barnes looks to be a particularly good signing at this point with the former Burnley man making some valuable contributions in the final third.

And the Canaries made further additions during the latter stages of the window, with George Long, Adam Forshaw and Danny Batth likely to be valuable additions.

The latter has come in to replace Andrew Omobamidele - and should be a useful player to have considering how well he performed at Sunderland last season.

Ideally, the Canaries would have kept hold of Omobamidele but Nottingham Forest came up with an offer that was too good to turn down in the end.

Which ex-academy player should Norwich City have never let go of?

The Irishman was part of Norwich's youth system before his breakthrough - and we take a look at three ex-academy players that the Canaries should never have cashed in on.

Rob Green

Green was sold to West Ham United in 2006 for a deal believed to be up to £2m.

That wasn't a bad fee back in those days - but his valuation only increased during his time at Upton Park with the Englishman proving to be an excellent servant in the English capital.

He also went on to make further appearances for the Three Lions and although some will know him for spilling Clint Dempsey's shot at the 2010 World Cup, he was a reasonably reliable keeper.

If they had managed to convince him to stay and put pen to paper on more deals, they could have generated more for him and if he had stayed at Carrow Road, he would have been a real asset.

Jamie Cureton

Scoring a respectable four goals in 17 Premier League appearances for the Canaries during the 1994/95 campaign, he did reasonably well at Carrow Road but he fully blossomed at his next club: Bristol Rovers.

Enjoying an excellent spell there, scoring at a rate of a goal nearly every two games, he moved to Reading and scored at a similar rate, registering 50 goals in 111 competitive appearances for the Royals.

He guided them to promotion to the second tier in the process - and would have been brilliant for the Canaries during the late 90s/early 00s.

The forward did eventually return to Norfolk in 2007, scoring 12 league goals during 2007/08 but failing to produce the goods throughout his spell.

They had him at the wrong times - because he was particularly good between those two spells at Rovers and the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Carlton Morris

It's difficult to blame Norwich too much for this one because it took a long while for Morris to blossom.

He went out on loan several times during his tenure at Carrow Road but only managed to get into his stride when he made a permanent move to Barnsley back in 2021.

Shining for the Tykes despite their struggles at the time, he earned a move to Luton Town last year and played a big part in guiding them to the top flight.

He now plies his trade in the top tier and Norwich will be gutted not to have him at their disposal right now, with Josh Sargent now out of action.