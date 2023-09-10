Highlights Leicester City have a history of producing talented players from their youth academy, including big names like Gary Lineker and Emile Heskey.

The current Leicester boss, Enzo Maresca, has been utilising the club's own academy graduates during their Championship campaign.

The article suggests that Leicester should have kept hold of players like Max Gradel, Jeffrey Schlupp, and Ben Chilwell, as they could have made significant contributions to the team in terms of goals, versatility, and attacking prowess.

Throughout their history, Leicester City have uncovered footballing stars from their academy system.

The Foxes have had multiple big names emerge from their youth ranks, with the likes of Gary Lineker, Peter Shilton and Emile Heskey developing into England internationals, followed by the most recent exit of Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United in a big money move.

These types of players have helped cement Leicester’s glorious history, which has included seven second tier trophy lifts, three League Cup victories, an FA Cup triumph and a Premier League title back in the 2015/16 season under Claudio Ranieri.

Fellow Italian and current Leicester boss Enzo Maresca has called upon the clubs’ own academy talent so far during their return to the EFL Championship, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jakub Stolarczyk and Kasey McAteer all featuring in some capacity as they aim to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Here at Football League World, we are going to assess which academy graduates Leicester should have kept hold of.

Max Gradel

Kicking off the list is former Ivory Coast international Max Gradel, who began his footballing journey at the King Power Stadium in 2007, signing a professional contract along with midfielder Andy King.

The now 35-year-old struggled to force his way into the Leicester first team, making just 33 appearances in four years.

Successive loan spells to Bournemouth and Leeds United followed before he was sold permanently to the West Yorkshire side in the 2010/11 campaign.

Following on from his exit at Leicester, Gradel completed a move to French side Saint-Étienne, and in the 2014/15 season he was the club's top scorer in Ligue 1 with 17 goals and three assists, proving his capabilities in front of goal for all to see.

The winger continued to demonstrate his goal scoring prowess at the 2015 African Cup of Nations, helping his native country to glory and netting two important goals in group stage games against Mali and Cameroon.

If given a bit more time in England and specifically Leicester, Foxes supporters could have seen Gradel reciprocate the form he possessed later on in his career, which could have made him much more of a fan-favourite in blue and gold.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Moving on to Jeffrey Schlupp, who has spent a significant portion of his career at Leicester.

The Ghanaian international came through the ranks in 2010 and ended up playing 150 times, registering 15 goals and 10 assists before completing a permanent transfer to Crystal Palace in January 2017.

During his stint in South London, the 30-year-old has made over 200 appearances, with his versatility being a key reason for his long stay at the club.

Schlupp has the ability to play at left-back, left-wing and in central midfield, making him the perfect utility-man for any squad to have at their disposal.

After signing off the departure of full-back Luke Thomas to Sheffield United, Leicester could really do with Schlupp’s pace, athleticism and experience, as well as allowing him to add a more dynamic edge to their midfield at certain points during a long Championship season.

With the Hamburg-born defender showing his longevity in the top-flight of English football, it is safe to say Schlupp has consistently improved since his departure from Leicester and would be a valuable member to the current playing squad if he was held onto by the club.

Ben Chilwell

Rounding off the list is left-back Ben Chilwell, who progressed through the Leicester youth ranks back in 2015.

After earning praise from his Premier League debut against Everton in December 2016, Chilwell featured a lot more regularly for the East Midlands outfit, making 19 appearances in the 2016/17 campaign, with two of them coming in the Champions League.

In August 2020, the England international moved to Chelsea and has featured heavily for the Blues since that move.

Under Mauricio Pochettino at the beginning of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Chilwell has occupied the left-wing role, highlighting his attacking ability and willingness to create chances for his team-mates.

Chilwell has been seen combining with players on the inside and using one-twos to beat his opponents in order to arrive in more advanced positions on the ball.

His eye for goal is another major reason for him becoming a much more forward-thinking player, which could have been a major asset to the Leicester side last campaign to prevent relegation back down to the second tier, with a lack of creativity in the team a stumbling block.

At the time, it might have made sense to move the Milton Keynes born defender on for such a substantial fee, but having a player of his capability in the squad could have drastically changed the Foxes fortunes and prevented them from dropping back down to the Championship.­