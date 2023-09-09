Highlights Ipswich Town have made shrewd recruitment decisions since their promotion to the Championship, with potential to compete among the best.

Ipswich Town have recruited shrewdly since winning promotion back to the Championship last season.

Kieran McKenna's men scored 100 goals last season, on their way to a comfortable second-place finish in League One. Now back in the Championship, they have the potential to compete amongst some of the country's best.

Over the summer, only six players were recruited, but most have already had a significant impact on the first team. The Tractorboys spent a combined £3million plus on both Jack Taylor and George Hirst, whilst adding goalkeeper Cieran Slicker for an undisclosed fee.

This was added to thanks to the loan acquisitions of Brandon Williams, Dane Scarlett, and Omari Hutchinson from a trio of top sides in Premier League.

However, recruitment is deemed less important when academy players get their chance in the first team, so we have put together a list of four of Town's ex-academy players that should not have been let go.

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes joined Ipswich's academy as a 15-year-old in 2005. He moved away from East Anglia four years later after being sent on various loan moves, and only managed a handful of appearances at Portman Road.

The club who secured the Scotsman's services in 2009 were Yorkshire outfit, Huddersfield Town. He was loved by the Terriers' faithful during his three years there, because of his exceptional strike rate. Overall, he netted 86 times in almost 150 appearances.

A similarly successful spell at Blackburn Rovers rendered Rhodes a master of the Championship, as he added a further 84 goals throughout the next three-and-a-half years.

He is certainly one that Ipswich will regret letting slip through the net after the early part of his EFL career.

Matt Clarke

Another former member of the Tractorboys' academy is Middlesbrough's Matt Clarke. He has not quite shared the same success as Rhodes, but Clarke has still managed to establish himself as a solid option.

From Ipswich, the central defender joined Portsmouth, before spells at Derby County and Brighton beckoned. He impressed during a subsequent loan move to West Bromwich Albion, and is now on the books in Teesside.

Clarke is a seasoned professional who could have shone in Suffolk if given the chance.

Flynn Downes

Flynn Downes joined Ipswich at the age of seven, and unlike his predecessors in this list, played a plethora of games for the first team.

After almost 100 senior showings, the talented midfielder was snapped up by Swansea City. Another move up the ladder followed as top-flight side West Ham United secured Downes' services, and have since loaned him to Southampton.

He will make his return to Portman Road on April Fools' Day, and show the Ipswich fanbase the player that he has become.

Nick Pope

Our final entry to this list is the best of the bunch. Nick Pope currently plies his trade in Newcastle, and is frequently included in Gareth Southgate's England squads.

The goalkeeper supported Ipswich as a child, and played for their academy. Release at the age of 16 did not stifle Pope's career. He spent three years at Bury Town and then five at Charlton Athletic, where he was noticed by Burnley and kicked on his career further.

Nowadays, the 31-year-old plies his trade at St James' Park, and will be playing Champions League football this term.