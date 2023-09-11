Highlights Derby County's academy has produced several first-team players in recent years, but some have left the club and could have made valuable contributions.

Derby County have certainly been served well by their academy when it comes to their first-team options in recent years.

A number of the Rams first-team squad, such as Eiran Cashin, Louie Sibley, Max Bird and Liam Thompson, have come through the youth ranks to establish themselves as important figures in Paul Warne's first-team squad.

However, there are others to have made the step-up from youth level to first-team football, who have since moved on from Pride Park.

In some cases, that is likely to have been to the detriment of the club as a whole, who may have missed out on some useful contributions from some of those players.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four former Derby County academy players to have left the club, whose departures the Rams may now regret.

Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker never quite managed to make the desired impact at senior level for Derby, after coming through the youth ranks of the Rams to make his senior debut in August 2019.

In total, he would score just once in 32 senior appearances for the Rams before being sold to Swansea City in 2021. While things didn't quite work for him there either, Whittaker excelled in a loan spell for Plymouth last season, making an important contribution to their promotion from League One, while Derby narrowly missed out on a play-off place at that level.

The attacker has now completed a return to Plymouth on a permanent basis this summer, where he is now impressing in the Championship, suggesting that he could have become an asset for Derby, had they been able to keep him around.

Lee Buchanan

Admittedly, Buchanan's expiring contract and Derby's circumstances around their takeover meant there was little the club could do to prevent the full-back's departure to Werder Bremen last summer.

However, that move failed to work out for Buchanan, who struggled for opportunities in the Bundesliga, before returning to England to join Championship side Birmingham City in this summer's transfer window.

Given how things worked out for Buchanan in Germany, there may be some of a Derby persuasion wondering whether the player may have regretted his decision to leave Pride Park last summer, given the extra quality he would have provided had he remained with the Rams.

Jayden Bogle

Again, Derby where always going to find it hard to retain Bogle when Premier League Sheffield United came calling back in the summer of 2020.

However, the Rams will surely wish they could have kept hold of him, given the ability that he showed to earn his chance in the top-flight with a move to Bramall Lane in the first place.

That is particularly enhanced by the fact that Derby have struggled for options on the right-hand side of their defence in recent seasons, meaning that keeping Bogle could have helped solve a few issues for the club.

Max Lowe

Lowe also made the move to Sheffield United in the summer of 2020, as part of the same move that also took Bogle to Bramall Lane.

Again, the left-back is a player of considerable quality, who would have been a major asset for the Rams, had they found a way to keep hold of him.

The fact that Lowe also went on to spend time on loan with Derby's bitter rivals Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 season - where he helped them win promotion to the Premier League - will no doubt add insult to injury when it comes to looking at this departure from a Derby perspective.