Highlights Charlton Athletic has a strong academy that has produced many talented players over the years, boosting the club's reputation.

Despite being in League One, Charlton still has the ability to spot and nurture young talent, offering them opportunities in the first team.

Some of Charlton's former academy players, such as Karlan Grant and Ademola Lookman, left the club too soon and could have had a significant impact if they had stayed.

Charlton Athletic have a close proximity to a hotbed of young talent by being situated in London.

However, the sheer depth of the number of clubs in the city can also make it difficult to compete for the capture of the brightest young stars of the future.

Yet the Addicks have seen many great names come through their academy over the years, something that has boosted the reputation of the club.

Who are some of Charlton Athletic’s best former academy talents?

Even though they are now in League One, Charlton can still be relied upon to spot young talent and give them an opportunity to shine with a pathway into the first team squad.

Yet some of these players departed far too soon when they could have had a major impact on the trajectory of the team had they stayed.

Here we look at four ex-academy players Charlton should never have let go of…

Karlan Grant

Grant came through the academy, making his professional debut for the club just weeks after turning 17-years-old.

The striker enjoyed loan spells with Crawley Town and Cambridge United before cementing his position as a key part of the side.

Grant played a big part in the team gaining promotion to the Championship in 2019, via the play-offs, with his 14 goals from 28 appearances helping seal a third place finish.

The now 25-year-old was signed by Huddersfield Town that summer following the Terriers' survival in the top flight.

But Charlton suffered relegation that next season, as did Huddersfield, so perhaps holding onto Grant could’ve changed things for the better for the Addicks.

Ademola Lookman

Lookman made his first appearance for Charlton at the age of just 18, and it took him just a few games to get his first goal for the club.

Lookman scored in a 3-2 defeat to Brighton, going on to bag a total of five league goals in his breakout campaign for the side.

The striker scored another five league goals in the next half-campaign that he spent with the Addicks, before signing for Everton in the 2017 January window.

Charlton have struggled to cement themselves back in the Championship since his departure, but perhaps having someone of his talent could have helped change their current trajectory.

Ezri Konsa

Konsa was with the Charlton academy from the age of 11, coming through into the first team squad at the age of just 18.

He started in an EFL Cup loss to Cheltenham Town, making his league debut just days later in a 1-1 draw with Northampton.

Konsa quickly impressed with his performances, especially given he was able to slot in as a centre back or in midfield.

The defender spent just two seasons in the Charlton team before making the switch to Brentford in 2018.

Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey became Charlton’s youngest ever goal scorer when he claimed one in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City in the FA Cup in 2009.

The midfielder was 16 at the time, and had also become the club’s youngest ever player after he made his debut in a 3-0 loss to Barnsley.

Shelvey departed Charlton after just two full seasons as part of the first team squad, signing for Liverpool in 2010.