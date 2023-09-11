Highlights Bolton Wanderers have had a strong start to the season in League One, living up to expectations after an impressive summer recruitment.

The club has produced talented academy players over the years, but there have been some regrettable departures, such as Luca Connell.

Danny Ward and Chris Basham are also examples of players who left the club and have found success elsewhere, highlighting potential missed opportunities for Bolton.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Bolton Wanderers in League One.

After the Trotters were beaten by Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals last season, they were widely tipped to challenge at the top of the division again this campaign and they have lived up to those expectations so far.

Wanderers currently sit second in the table, level on points with leaders Exeter City, after picking up 13 points from their opening six league games.

It was an impressive summer of recruitment from the Trotters, with Ian Evatt bringing in Dan Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Josh Dagres-Cogley, Will Forrester, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma, while the likes of Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, MJ Williams and Kieran Sadlier departed the club.

The influx of new signings means that opportunities may be limited for the club's youngsters, but Wanderers have produced plenty of talent from their academy over the years.

With that in mind, we looked back at some of those academy products that the Trotters may regret letting go of.

Luca Connell

Connell joined Wanderers at the age of nine and after progressing through the academy, he made his debut for the club against Walsall in the FA Cup in January 2019.

The midfielder moved north of the border to join Celtic for a fee of around £350,000 in June 2019, during a period in which the Trotters were in administration and the future of the club was uncertain.

Connell never made a senior appearance for the Scottish giants, spending time out on loan at Queen's Park, and he returned to England with Barnsley last summer.

The 22-year-old starred for the Reds as they reached the play-off final last season, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, with his creativity and wand of a left foot proving crucial to his side's success.

Connell put pen-to-paper on a new four-year contract at Oakwell this summer and he is likely to bring in a significant transfer fee for Barnsley in the future.

Wanderers were in an incredibly difficult position at the time of Connell's departure and could have done little to prevent his exit, but it will no doubt hurt to see him performing well for their League One promotion rivals.

Danny Ward

Ward began his career with the Trotters, but after making just two appearances for the club, he departed for Huddersfield Town in 2011.

The striker went on to have spells with Rotherham United and Cardiff City before returning to Huddersfield in 2020.

Ward has never been a prolific goalscorer in his career, with his best return coming when he scored 14 goals for the Terriers as they reached the Championship play-off final in the 2021-22 season, but his all-round game has been hugely beneficial for the clubs he has played for over the years.

It seems that Wanderers recognised their mistake in letting Ward leave as they were reportedly keen to bring him back to Lancashire this summer, but a move did not materialise and he signed a new two-year contract at the John Smith's Stadium.

Chris Basham

Basham came through the Trotters academy and he was starting to establish himself in the first team, but after making 19 appearances for the club, he was sold to Blackpool in August 2010.

The defender spent four years with the Seasiders before making the move to Sheffield United in June 2014.

Basham has enjoyed an incredibly successful spell with the Blades, achieving promotion to the Championship in 2017 and winning two promotions to the Premier League in 2019 and 2023.

The 35-year-old has been a solid and reliable performer at the heart of United's defence over the years and his leadership qualities have been important in the dressing room.

There is no doubt that a player like Basham would be a huge asset to any club and after initially rejecting Blackpool's first bid in 2010, Wanderers may regret changing their stance.