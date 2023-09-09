Highlights Blackburn Rovers missed out on the play-offs last season and aim to improve on their seventh-place finish.

The team has had a mixed start to the new season, with two wins, two losses, and one draw in their first five matches.

Blackburn has lost several academy players, including David Raya, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe, and Ashley Phillips, which could have been costly mistakes in the long run.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side will be aiming to improve on their seventh place finish over the next season.

The first international break of the campaign will allow the club to regroup following the close of the summer transfer window.

Who are the academy players Blackburn should have never let go?

It was a difficult summer, with big name players departing, such as Ben Brereton Diaz and Ash Phillips.

Phillips came through the academy at Blackburn, but was just the latest to depart for a bigger club.

Here we look at some previous academy graduates that Rovers would have been better off had they kept them…

David Raya

Raya signed for Brentford from Rovers for a fee in the region of £3 million, which pales in comparison to what the Spaniard is now worth.

The shot stopper went on to play a key role in helping the Bees establish themselves in the Premier League, earning plenty of plaudits for his performances along the way.

The 27-year-old was sold this summer to Arsenal as a loan with a purchase option worth £30 million.

While the £3 million that Blackburn received in 2019 was a lot at the time, he could have netted the club a lot more money had he gone on to develop into the player he is now at Ewood Park.

A fee worth anything close to £30 million would be worth so much more to the Lancashire club.

Darragh Lenihan

Lenihan was allowed to leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2022, which was a costly decision for Blackburn.

The defender is a recognised international with Ireland and was one of the top centre backs in the division last season.

He would bring a level of quality to Tomasson’s side at the back that they currently lack.

Losing out on getting a fee is a symbol for how poorly managed the club has been in recent years.

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe is another defender that was allowed to leave as a free agent in recent summers.

The full back was a useful player to have in the squad and could have been a solid addition to Tomasson’s plans.

Instead, he joined Wigan Athletic as a free agent where he continued to show that he is a Championship calibre player.

Ashley Phillips

Losing Phillips last summer was a big blow to the club’s academy system.

While he has yet to do anything at Spurs, and it may take a couple of years for him to come good at that level, it is still a loss to Tomasson’s defensive options.

That Tottenham were already willing to pay a £3m fee for him suggests the level of potential that he possesses is quite high.

Rovers may not regret losing him right now, but it is one that they are likely to look back on in a few years as a mistake, especially for the fee involved.