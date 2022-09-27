In-form Sheffield United player reveals approach to contract talks

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has suggested he is optimistic that a contract extension can be agreed with the Bramall Lane outfit but warned that he knows his value.

The 31-year-old has started the season in outstanding form and has helped the Blades move to the top of the Championship table after 10 games.

Norwood’s influence in the centre of the park has been vital to United’s strong start to the 2022/23 campaign but he is out of contract in the summer meaning he will walk away as a free agent if new terms are not agreed.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the Northern Ireland international has revealed his approach to talks with the club over a new deal.

He said: “I am old enough and experienced enough now to know if the football club want me to stay here then they will make it happen won’t they?

“I am not being awkward or demanding stupid stuff, I know my value, they know my value and I am sure when the time comes whatever will be will be and I am sure we’ll get it sorted.

“I am calm about it and I will just keep playing and see what happens.

“I’ve always enjoyed my football and I’ve loved being here from the minute I signed.

“This is a club we all care about. This is my fifth season now and I’ve enjoyed every minute of being a Sheffield United player. Hopefully there are a few more years to come yet.”

Norwood joined United on loan from Brighton in August 2018 and then signed permanently the following January in a deal worth in the region of £2 million.

That move has proven phenomenal value for money for the Blades with the midfielder having been a mainstay in the side since and totted up 182 appearances in total.

12 quiz questions about Sheffield United legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 Who did the club sign Stephen Quinn from? Northampton Town Sunderland Bohemians St Patrick's Athletic

The Verdict

Norwood has been fantastic for the Blades this year and is a player that Paul Heckingbottom will want to keep – irrelevant of which division they’re playing in.

He seems calm about the situation but has offered a little warning to the club by emphasising that he knows his worth.

While it’s positive that he clearly wants to stay put at Bramall Lane, he’s sending a message to United that the emphasis is on them to get a new contract sorted.

Even so, it’s a situation that you’d imagine should be sorted fairly easily.