This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Since the arrival of Miron Muslic, Ryan Hardie has become one of the players to watch at Home Park.

The Scotsman bagged a couple of braces in two straight games against West Brom and Millwall to begin February, as well as the winner in the Pilgrims' FA Cup triumph over Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Hardie was withdrawn early against Blackburn Rovers, and will be absent from a big basement clash with Luton Town on Wednesday, according to Plymouth Live. Plymouth fans will be hoping that the injury isn't too serious, as Hardie's goalscoring form had Argyle optimistic about their survival hopes this season.

As such, FLW's Plymouth fan pundit, Chris, believes that the 27-year-old is their most prized asset going into the back end of the season - but how much would it take to pry Hardie away from Home Park?

Hardie is one of the standouts under new manager Muslic

Chris feels that there have been plenty of players who have seen an upturn in form under new manager Miron Muslic, none more so than striker-turned-wideman, Ryan Hardie.

"With recent performances against West Bromwich Albion, Millwall and, more notably, Liverpool in the FA Cup, several players have shown their capabilities of playing at Championship level," he said.

"One player who has hit the headlines has been Ryan Hardie, who has been on goalscoring form in those three games.

"With that in mind, I believe he is one of our main assets since Muslic put him in a wider role. I'd put a price tag of £2-3m on him at the moment due to his capabilities in front of goal, his calmness, his speed and his recognition of understanding on latching on to defensive errors.

"I do think Ryan Hardie would be keen to stay as long as we stay up. If we went down, there's always the possibility that he would want to seek regular Championship football elsewhere."

Hardie staying at Plymouth may depend on Championship survival

Hardie has been a mainstay of the Plymouth Argyle squad since his initial loan move from Blackpool during the latter half of the 2019/20 season.

He has been on a journey with Argyle, scoring seven in 13 games on their way to League Two promotion in 2020, and chipping in with 13 goals in the season they won League One in 2022/23.

Ryan Hardie's Plymouth stats - per Transfermarkt Games 237 Goals 69 Assists 22

Last season, Hardie's 12 goals helped keep Plymouth in the Championship, and now he is helping the side once again in their bid to stay in the division.

Over the last couple of weeks, plenty of eyes have been on Ryan Hardie's performances. And having proven himself at this level over the last season and a half, if Plymouth were to go down this season, would Hardie seek pastures new in the second tier?

Chris, alongside many Plymouth fans, feels that if they were to remain in the Championship for a third straight season, Hardie would remain at the club he has made over 200 appearances for.

Two consecutive wins before the Blackburn defeat has opened the door wide open for Plymouth, with a win against Luton Town on Wednesday seeing them three points closer to their end goal.