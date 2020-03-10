In-form Leeds United man outlines focus after derby win over Huddersfield Town

Jack Harrison has been commenting on Leeds United’s last outing in the league as they overcame local rivals Huddersfield Town to move back to the top of the table with just nine games left to play.

The Whites have been at the top end of the table all season and recent weeks have helped them restore their lead in the automatic promotion places as Fulham continue to falter along with Nottingham Forest ad Brentford failing to find any consistency.

The lack of steady performances from those in the play-off spots is a stark contrast to Leeds’ form in recent weeks as they recorded a fifth straight win along with a fifth straight clean sheet to leapfrog West Brom into top spot.

They did so in stylish circumstances by thoroughly outplaying Danny Cowley’s Huddersfield Town side at the weekend thanks to goals from Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford to seal a 2-0 win.

The game’s opener was arguably one of Leeds’ goals of the season as neat interplay from Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison saw the latter drive towards the left channel before whipping a deep cross beyond the cluster of Terriers’ bodies in the penalty area and directly into the path of the onrushing and airborne Luke Ayling who fired a thunderous volley off the crossbar and in after just 150 seconds.

It was the least that Harrison deserved after a stunning performance for the second time in a row, with the woodwork hit twice in two games from marvellous attempts.

He spoke to the club’s official website about the game as the dust settles on a vital win, highlighting how the Whites were well worth a two-goal lead, and it tees them up well for the following games to keep this run going. He stated: “It was a good performance by the lads.

“We knew how important it was to continue this run, especially coming towards the end of the season.

“It was a great finish from Luke Ayling, it was ironic as he did the same thing in training on the Friday.

“He’s got that technique in his locker and he brought it out, so it’s always good to see goals like that.

“It’s nice to get that second goal especially at the time we did and we managed the game well, which we have improved on this season.

“At this point in the season we have to continue to focus on us, winning games and getting as many points as we can.

“We can’t get too caught up with everything else that’s going on in the league as that just adds unnecessary pressure.

“We just focus on ourselves, keep our head down and keep taking it game by game.”

Can you name these 15 ex-Leeds defenders?

1 of 15 Who is this? Adam Drury Scott Wootton Marius Zaliukas Neill Collins

The Verdict:

It was another performance from Harrison that strengthens his standing that a permanent move to Elland Road would be absolutely worth pursuing.

The past few games have seen Harrison become much more efficient in the final third to whip crosses in much earlier and into better areas, something that wasn’t as regular earlier in the season.

Up next for Leeds is a game that has been historically difficult for them as they make the trip to South Wales to face Cardiff City.

Another win would massively set up the Whites towards promotion but it’s clear that the players aren’t getting carried away with their position.