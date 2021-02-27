In-form Derby County man sends three-word message that supporters will surely love

Derby County had one man to thank for sparing their blushes in Friday evening.

The clash with Nottingham Forest looked like it was going the way of the Reds after James Garner gave Chris Hughton’s side a first half lead at the City Ground.

They dominated the game for long spells but a moment of magic from one of Wayne Rooney’s star players was enough to secure a 1-1 draw on the night.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Derby County players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Polish striker, left for Tottenham, now retired Darren Bent Malcolm Christie Grzegorz Rasiak Kenny Miller

Colin Kazim-Richards was signed back in October but has already established himself as a firm fans’ favourite at Pride Park after scoring some crucial goals so far this term.

Such have been the level of his performances that the Rams chose to extend the 34-year-old’s contract until the summer of 2022 – showing real support for the role that he has played for the club so far this season.

That is clearly appreciated by Kazim-Richards who took to social media to share his love for what the club has done for his career.

Responding to Derby’s question ‘How much do you love this guy?’, Kazim-Richards responding saying: “The love’s mutual!”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Colin Kazim-Richards has been a revelation for the Rams.

The Derby ace certainly wasn’t expected to make the impact that he has, but in truth he’s probably a contender to be the signing of the season.

Wayne Rooney will be hoping that he can keep this form up for the rest of the season and beyond.