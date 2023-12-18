Highlights Southampton's strong season in the Championship puts them in a good position to maintain a top-six place.

The team's attacking prowess is highlighted by Adam Armstrong, their second-highest scorer with 12 goals so far.

Southampton may be in need of more firepower in their attacking department and have been linked with a move for Danny Ings, who has previous success with the club.

Southampton currently sit in a strong position to at least maintain a top-six place in this season's Championship, as it seems that the ship for them to join the automatic promotion race may have sailed.

Nonetheless, Russell Martin's side are going nicely about their business, and slightly under the radar given the high-level of performances put in by Leicester City and Ipswich Town, who sit ten points ahead of the Saints at present, although there is still half of the campaign yet to go.

Southampton's current attacking prowess

Martin's side put in what was their most dominant display of the campaign to date on Saturday, as they cruised past Blackburn Rovers 4-0 at St Mary's.

The side's talisman - Adam Armstrong - wasn't on the scoresheet this time out, but he remains the second-highest scorer in the entire division with 12 goals from those 22 outings, which constitutes a goal every 158 minutes and a conversion rate of 29%.

This leads to the argument that Martin's side are somewhat over reliant on the former Newcastle man on occasions, but they somewhat quashed those talks on Saturday with four different scorers which included young forward Sekou Mara. This took the side's overall tally of the season to 37.

Potential ins and outs ahead of the upcoming window

Behind Armstrong in the club's scoring charts is Che Adams with four - level with young winger Samuel Edozie.

However, it has been exclusively revealed by TeamTalk that the Scotland international may depart the South Coast, as Vincent Kompany has targeted the 27-year-old as an option to aid Burnley's Premier League survival chances.

One man with previous links to both the Clarets and Saints is the experienced Danny Ings, who has been linked as a potential target for Martin in the upcoming window, as per GiveMeSport.

"In desperate need..." - Former Saints man on urge for striker

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, 45-time Southampton defender Carlton Palmer believes that going on the lookout for another addition in the attacking department will only benefit Southampton, who haven't benefitted from the £12m addition of injury-hit Ross Stewart in the summer.

"Southampton are looking to bring a new striker in in January, and one of the names linked is Danny Ings," Palmer began. "It was a huge gamble to pay £12m for an injured player. Although Ross Stewart's goal record speaks for itself, to take a player with such a bad injury and no certainty on his return was a risk too high that has ultimately backfired." He continued.

"However, Southampton sit fourth in the Championship and are going along nicely. They have scored 37 goals in 2022 matches, with their leading scorer - Adam Armstrong - on 12 goals. Next to him is Che Adams with four goals, therefore Southampton are in desperate need for some more firepower."

Is Danny Ings the right option for Southampton?

A major benefit to Southampton if they were to pursue a deal for Ings is that he will already be aware of his surroundings, as well as having a pre-built cohesion with certain players who remained past the club's relegation to the second tier.

During his previous spell, the current West Ham United man scored 46 goals in 100 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, and has previous pedigree at this level - most notably in 2013/14 where he scored 21 times in 40 Championship outings for Burnley, who went onto be automatically promoted under Sean Dyche.

Palmer shares these sentiments, stating that it would be a potential "win-win" for both parties, even if a short-term deal could be struck between Martin and David Moyes.

"Ings isn't getting any gametime at West Ham. It could be a win-win for both club and player.

"He used to play at Southampton before, so if he moved on loan or permanently, he's a proven goalscorer at the highest level." The pundit concluded.