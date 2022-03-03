In-demand West Brom teenager confirms Premier League move and sends Baggies message

West Bromwich Albion 15-year-old Leo Cardoso has confirmed his move to Premier League giants Chelsea and thanked “all of the staff and my teammates” via Instagram.

Reports in October revealed that the Blues were working hard to try and bring the young attacker to Stamford Bridge before he was able to sign a professional deal with Albion.

It appears the European champions have finally landed Cardoso as the 15-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to confirm that he’d joined the Premier League club.

The Portugal age-group international also sent a message to all of the staff and teammates he’d worked with during his time at Albion, thanking them for helping him to improve over the years.

According to Birmingham Live, scouts from across Europe had been watching Cardoso regularly and multiple clubs were battling Chelsea for his signature.

Football Insider indicated back in October that the attacking midfielder, who is also comfortable on the wing, was regarded as a huge talent at the West Midlands club and is seen as one of the best young players in the country.

Cardoso is the latest on an ever-increasing list of bright talents pinched from the Baggies academy, alongside the likes of Louie Barry and Morgan Rogers.

The Verdict

This sort of situation has become all too familiar for Albion supporters over the past few years but it seems they’ve lost another exciting up-and-coming player to a bigger club.

You can’t really criticise Cardoso for jumping at the chance to join the Blues, particularly with the Baggies’ chances of returning to the top flight this season dwindling, but as we’ve seen time and time again, it is not easy to make it from the west London club’s academy to the senior side.

That path is much clearer at The Hawthorns, with 20-year-old Quevin Castro the latest to step up to the first team from the U23s.

Cardoso is understood to be a player with recognised Premier League potential and it’s going to be interesting to see how he develops over the next few years.