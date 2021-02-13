In-demand Reading ace issued stark warning amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Leeds United

Michael Olise must improve his attitude if he’s to secure a move to a top Premier League club, according to former player Stephen Hunt.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been attracting the interest of Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds United, and AC Milan after some wonderful form for the Royals over the last 12 months.

So far this term Olise has scored four and conceded eight for Veljko Paunovic’s side after establishing himself as a first team regular for the promotion contenders.

With such intense interest around his services it remains to be seen how long he’ll be at the club, but according to Hunt, the player must improve his mentality if he’s to fulfill that potential at the highest level.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire, Hunt said: “I think he’s brought that [attitude] with him since he was 11 or 12.

“Chelsea let him go so obviously he’s had that bit of attitude – but that can help him become one of the better players in the game as well, if he can keep it and channel it the right way.

“It’s easy for me to say he should do this or should do that. He’s got loads of ability and he just needs to find a way of doing the little things better and then becoming a better person with that. That will come easier as well.

“He’s only a young lad and will need some guidance, but I’ve seen a lot of young lads with loads of ability fall out of the game because they think they’re better than what they are.

“I’m not saying he is, but he has to channel his attitude in the right way and at the right time.”

Speaking about the 3-1 defeat to Brentford, Hunt added: “He walked straight down the tunnel at the full-time whistle.

“Now, if I am a Premier League scout and Reading don’t get promoted, I spot that and think I have serious question marks.

“You always shake hands, even if you nearly killed them [your opponents] on the pitch.

“You shake hands and always try and make up after the game when the whistle goes. And then you go again after that.

“But he went straight down the tunnel and it’s the little things as a young chap he has to learn to cope with and get better as a person as well.”

The verdict

This is certainly something that any player will have to take on board if they’re to thrive at the highest level.

Players need to act as professionals if they’re to reach the top of the game and that certainly applies to Michael Olise among others.

With such interest in him the 19-year-old needs to be doing everything possible to help his team – after all, if things go well he could be in the top flight with the Royals next term.