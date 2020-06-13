In-demand manager breaks silence over Birmingham City rumours

Chris Hughton has suggested that his first spell with Birmingham City was one of the most memorable of his managerial career, but he remained tight-lipped over the prospect of a return to St Andrews.

The Blues will spend the next few weeks and months looking to find a long-term replacement for Pep Clotet ahead of next season, after the decision was made for the Spaniard to step down from his role as manager at the end of the campaign.

Hughton took charge of Birmingham for just one year during the 2011/12 campaign, which saw him lead the Blues to the Championship play-offs where they were beaten in the semi finals by Blackpool, and they also competed in the UEFA Europa League that term, before he left to takeover at Norwich City at the end of the campaign.

Quiz: How old are each of these 14 current Birmingham City players?

1 of 14 How old is Lee Camp? 33 34 35 36

Speaking to ModernSoccerCoach.com (via the Birmingham Mail), Hughton remained tight-lipped over the prospect of a return to Birmingham, but he did reveal his fondness for the Blues following his single season in charge at St Andrews.

He said: “You get used to that speculation. One thing I would always say is speculation is always flattering because if someone is talking about you or linking you to a job then it’s something that is flattering.

“What I would also is when you are commenting on these things you always have to have respect for the club itself.

“I had a wonderful time at Birmingham – it is speculation at the moment.

“Whatever happens with everybody going into that job it’s a wonderful club that needs to get back to pushing for positions that will allow them to get back into the Premier League.

“Any nice words that are said from the Birmingham supporters are always really appreciated. I had one year there, we had a wonderful season which saw us play in the Europa Cup.

“I would say in my footballing career it was one of the best years, we travelled across Europe I had Birmingham City supporters telling me they were hearing Birmingham songs the hadn’t sung for so many years.”

The verdict

You certainly get the impression from these comments that Hughton does have a real strong bond with the Blues, and that could prove key to Birmingham potentially convincing him to take over for a second spell in charge of the club, should they opt to pursue him as Clotet’s replacement.

Hughton has a real strong record in the Championship and has shown he can take sides all the way onto promotion in his spells at Newcastle United and Brighton, which could be a big help to Birmingham’s hopes of challenging more towards the top six next term.

The former Brighton boss would probably be a popular choice amongst Blues supporters, but given Hughton’s Premier League experience it could prove to be a challenge to persuade him to take the job and look to help improve their current players enough to earn promotion in the next few years.