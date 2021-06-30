In-demand Ipswich Town man’s future takes fresh twist as two Championship clubs enter race

Peterborough United are plotting a move to sign Flynn Downes this summer, according to reports from the East Anglian Daily Times.

Darren Ferguson’s side are looking to strengthen their squad after securing promotion to the Championship last term with central midfield being a key area for improvement for the Posh.

As a result, the Ipswich Town star looks to be at the top of their shopping list.

Downes enjoyed a decent campaign with the Tractorboys last term after making 25 appearances for the club in an injury-hit campaign.

The 23-year-old has one year left on his deal at Portman Road, and while the club have an option to extend that contract, it means that Ipswich could be vulnerable to approaches.

As per the East Anglian Daily Times. Downes is also attracting the attention of Championship side Barnsley who could provide significant competition to the Posh for his signature.

It seems that a move away could certainly be on the cards with the midfielder being told to train with Ipswich’s under-23s side upon their return to pre-season – a telltale sign that his days at the club could be numbered.

But whether Peterborough or Barnsley can match Ipswich’s valuation of the player remains to be seen.

The verdict

It certainly seems that Flynn Downes could be on the move before too long.

After handing in a transfer request last summer it seems that the midfielder has his sights set on life at a higher level, and given the interest in his services, this may well be a possibility.

Moving to Peterborough could be something of a gamble given that they’ll be among the favourites to be relegated next term but given that Downes is looking for a chance to prove himself in the Championship then this could be a smart move.

It’ll be interesting to see how this one plays out but I’l be very surprised if he’s still at Portman Road at the start of next season.