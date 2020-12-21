In-demand EFL man should pursue move to Leeds United over Liverpool: Comment

Leeds United have recently been linked with a move for Reading midfielder Michael Olise according to a report from Football Insider.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Royals this term, as they mount a surprise challenge for promotion into the Premier League under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

The Royals are currently sat eighth in the Championship table after their opening 20 matches in this year’s league campaign, and will be hoping they can stay in touch with their promotion-chasing rivals heading into the New Year, with Paunovic’s side suffering from an injury crisis at this moment in time.

Olise has been one of the players to stay fit for the whole season though, and he’s certainly made a positive impact for the Berkshire-based side this term.

The midfielder has featured in all of their league matches this season, and has chipped in with four goals and seven assists so far in this year’s campaign, so it might not come as a surprise to see him attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Leeds United could certainly benefit from signing a player of Olise’s talent, with the midfielder also attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

The Whites have often been known for their high-intensity style of play under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, and Olise could add something to their team going forward.

We’ve already seen glimpses of his creative side with Reading this term, and given that he’s adjusted well to the demands of first-team football this season, he comes across as the sort of player that could thrive in the Premier League, providing he is managed correctly.

But with Liverpool also being linked with a move for Olise, you would imagine that the 19-year-old will be keen on talking to Jurgen Klopp’s side, who are competing at the highest level in football at this moment in time.

However, a move to Liverpool is something that Olise would have to consider carefully, as I’m not convinced that the midfielder would be getting the regular game time he needs to further his development.

Although a move to Leeds could give him the ideal opportunity to further his career in the right direction, as Marcelo Bielsa is far more likely to be able to offer him regular minutes in the Premier League, compared to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side.

If Olise can go on to impress with Leeds (if he signed for the club), then that could be the ideal stepping stone for a move to a club with the stature that Liverpool have in world football.

Only time will tell as to which direction Olise’s career will head in, but if he’s looking to move onto a new adventure away from Reading, then he should definitely consider a move to Leeds over Liverpool at this stage of his career.