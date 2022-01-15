In-demand defender sends QPR message after departure is confirmed

In-demand defender Themis Kefalas has taken to Twitter to send a message of thanks after his QPR exit was confirmed yesterday.

The past two seasons have seen the 21-year-old sent out on loan – to first Billericay Town and then Barnet – but yesterday, the west London club revealed that the Greek defender’s contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

Following a three-year spell in W12, Kefalas reached out via social media to thank the club and its supporters.

Thank you for everything 💙💙 https://t.co/kGURsSyMTv — Themis kefalas (@themis_kefalas) January 14, 2022

The centre-back joined the R’s from non-league club Haringey in September 2018 but despite featuring for the club’s age-group teams never got his chance with the senior side.

Now a free agent, it seems Kefalas will not be short of options with Spanish outlet AS revealing earlier this month that LaLiga2 duo Huesca and Leganés were interested in him and had approached the R’s about a potential deal.

French club Bastia are also understood to have made contact with the Championship club about the defender, who is thought to prefer a move away from the UK.

Can you name which club QPR signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did QPR sign Sam McCallum on loan from in 2021? Norwich City Southampton Brentford Leeds United

The Verdict

Though he may not have made an impact at senior level, you’ve got to credit Kefalas for reaching out following his departure.

His message suggests that the exit was not a bitter one so it appears as though it may have just been the right move for all involved.

The centre-back didn’t seem to be part of Mark Warburton’s plans at all and with his contract set to expire next summer anyway, moving him on now makes sense.

If reports from Spain are to be believed, Kefalas is a player in demand and cancelling his contract should allow him to have complete freedom over where he moves next.